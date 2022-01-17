Punjab assembly polls 2022 to be postponed? BJP urges EC to push election dates

As the assembly election frenzy in India is advancing with full force, political parties are urging the Election Commission to postpone the upcoming Punjab assembly polls 2022. After Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, BJP has also made a similar request to the EC.

The Bharatiya Janta Party has written a letter to the Election Commission, pushing for the postponement of the elections in poll-bound Punjab, in view of the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, which falls on February 16.

Writing a letting to the EC, Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma said, “The state has a substantial population of followers of Guru Ravidas ji, including the Scheduled Caste (SC) community which is about 32 percent of the population of Punjab.”

Sharma further wrote, “On this pious occasion, millions of the devotees would visit Banaras in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the gurparb. So it would not be possible for them to participate in the voting process. It is therefore requested to your goodself that the date of voting may be postponed so that these voters of Punjab could participate in the election process.”

This comes soon after former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s party Punjab Lok Congress also backed the request for the postponement of the elections in the state, which are set to commence from February 14.

PLC general secretary Kamal Saini, in his letter to the EC, said, “Tens of thousands of people from Punjab visit Banaras every year around Guru Ravidas Jayanti.”

Saini also said, “Since elections are scheduled two days before Guru Ravidas Jayanti, many voters may be denied the chance to exercise the franchise as they will be away to Banaras for the annual pilgrimage.”

Last week, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had also written a letter to the EC, urging the postponement of the Punjab assembly elections 2022 by at least six days in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti falling on February 16.

Though several political parties have urged the EC to push the dates for the Punjab Elections by at least a week, no definite call has been made by the commission in this regard. The elections in Punjab are scheduled to kick off on February 14, and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

