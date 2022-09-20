Pune woman molested by delivery agent after allegedly ordering food on Zomato; company clarifies

File Photo | Representational

A 19-year-old woman was molested by a food delivery agent in Pune after she allegedly ordered food on Zomato, officials had said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Raees Shaikh, was arrested by the police in connection with the incident that took place on September 17 in Yewalewadi. The woman had said that she ordered food on the online platform and when the delivery was made, the agent asked her for water. As she gave him water, the agent pulled her close to him and molested her.

“Girl alleges she ordered on Zomato, Raees Shaikh came for delivery and asked for water. When she gave him water, he pulled her close and molested her," a Senior Inspector at Kondhwa Police station in Pune was quoted as saying.

The accused, who is 40 years old, allegedly held her and kissed her twice on the cheek after delivering the food, pretending to say “Thank You”. The police registered a case on the basis of the complaint under IPC sections 354 and 354A and launched an investigation.

Zomato clarified that the accused was not a delivery partner with the company, ANI reported.

“The accused is not a Zomato delivery partner. We have been in touch with the authorities to cooperate with the investigation. We conduct third-party background verifications while onboarding any person to our fleet and have a zero-tolerance policy,” Zomato clarified.

