Oyo trying to mislead investors with fake accounting, says ex-Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai

File Photo

Former Infosys director and CFO TV Mohandas Pai on Monday claimed that global hospitality services platform Oyo was misleading investors with fake accounting. Padma Shri Awardee Mohandas Pai, who is currently Chairman of Manipal Global Education, was replying to a Twitter post noting that Oyo had claimed “(adjusted) EBITDA -level profitability of Rs 10.6 crore for the June quarter”.

“This is fake accounting!,” wrote the former Infosys director, going on to add, “There is nothing like an adjusted ebidta. They are trying to mislead Investors by such fake accounting. Regulators and stock exchanges should stop such misreporting in India.”

The allegations come after Oyo filed an addendum to its earlier submitted draft red herring prospectus to market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India on Monday.