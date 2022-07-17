Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Presidential polls: No mistake to be made while casting votes, JP Nadda tells BJP MPs

Presidential election will take place on Monday, the first day of the monsoon session, while the vice presidential election will take place on Aug 6.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 06:44 AM IST

Presidential polls: No mistake to be made while casting votes, JP Nadda tells BJP MPs
J P Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday held a dinner meeting with party MPs and asked them to ensure 100 per cent voting in the upcoming presidential election, sources said.

Also, READ: CJI Ramana expresses concern on 'hasty arrests', high number of undertrials; terms justice system a 'punishment'

Nadda also instructed the MPs to take care that no mistake is made while casting votes in the presidential and vice presidential polls, they said.

The BJP president asked the MPs to come prepared for the monsoon session of Parliament starting July 18 and avoid taking leave during the session.

Voting for the presidential election will be held on the first day of the monsoon session on Monday and that for the vice presidential election on August 6.

The BJP-led NDA has named tribal leader Droupadi Murmu as its candidate for the presidential election. Also in the running is joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Earlier in the day, the BJP named West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, a Jat leader from Rajasthan with socialist background, as the NDA's vice presidential candidate.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP: Tensions prevail after miscreants throw meat pieces in temple in Kannauj
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.