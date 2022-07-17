CJI Ramana expresses concern on 'hasty arrests', high number of undertrials; terms justice system a 'punishment'

CJI Ramana described jails as “black boxes” and said that prisons have a different impact on different categories of prisoners.

Calling for steps to address the “grave” issue of high number of undertrial prisoners that is affecting the criminal justice system, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Saturday said there is a need to question procedures that lead to prolonged incarnation without any trial.

Ramana highlighted that out of 6.10 lakh prisoners in the country, nearly 80 per cent are undertrials and lamented that in the judicial system, the process is a punishment.

He described jails as “black boxes” and said that prisons have a different impact on different categories of prisoners, particularly those belonging to marginalised communities.

“In the criminal justice system, the process is a punishment. From indiscriminate arrest to difficulty in obtaining bail, the process leading to prolonged incarceration of undertrial prisoners needs urgent attention,” he said.

"We need a holistic plan of action to increase the efficiency of the administration of the criminal justice system," the CJI said at the inaugural session of the 18th All India Legal Services Authority in Jaipur.

CJI Ramana said that prolonged incarceration in huge numbers without a trial needs attention. However, he said that the goal should not be limited to enabling the early release of undertrial prisoners. "Rather, we should question procedures which lead to such prolonged incarceration in huge numbers without a trial," he said.

The CJI said that training and sensitisation of police and modernisation of the present system should be taken up to improve the criminal justice system. National Legal Service Authority (NALSA) needs to focus upon the above issues to determine how best we can help, he said.

He said that petty civil and family disputes can be resolved by alternative methods, by using the services of NALSA, from Lok Adalats to mediation. "Justice seekers can achieve inexpensive and expeditious resolution of their disputes. The same will also reduce the burden on the courts," he said.

He said that 6.1 lakh prisoners are there in 1,378 prisons in the country and they are one of the most vulnerable sections of our society. "Prisons are black boxes. Prisoners are often unseen, unheard citizens," he said.

He said that prolonged separation from family and society can have a detrimental impact on the mental health and socialisation of an inmate and through the initiative of e-Mulakat, the families of inmates can be in constant touch with them with ease.