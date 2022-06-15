Headlines

Presidential Election 1957: Who was Nehru's candidate for the post instead of Rajendra Prasad?

During his first tenure as the President of India, differences emerged from time to time between Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajendra Prasad.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 05:21 PM IST

During his first tenure as the President of India, differences emerged from time to time between Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and President Dr Rajendra Prasad on several occasions. But the leaders were very popular within the party. While Rajendra Prasad wanted to contest the Presidential elections for the second term, Nehru wanted Dr Radhakrishnan to be elected to this post. 

Read | Presidential election 1952: 4 independent candidates who challenged Rajendra Prasad

Dr Radhakrishnan was the Indian Ambassador in Moscow when he was removed from the services and was made the Vice President of India so that later he could place his candidature for the post of President. By then even Radhakrishnan was sure to become the next President of India. 

However, Dr Rajendra Prasad contesting for the post of the President for the second term made situations awkward. Most of the people of the Congress party were also in favor of giving this responsibility again to Rajendra Prasad including the then President of the Congress party UN Dhebar.

Read | DNA Explainer: Why vote value of MPs will decrease in Presidential Election 2022

After consulting Maulana Abul Kalam, reluctantly Nehru also gave in to everyone's wishes. On the other hand, upset Dr Radhakrishnan did not want to continue as the Vice President despite Nehru's insistence and resigned from his post. But after Nehru persuaded him, Radhakrishnan remained in this post till 1962 and then became the President in the third term.

When Rajendra Prasad's candidature was announced from Congress, like the previous term, no party had fielded any candidate against him. Only two independent candidates contested against him. One was Chowdhry Hari Ram, a popular farmer leader from Haryana and the other was Nagendra Narayan Das.

Chowdhry Hari Ram also practiced law in Rohtak. He contested in the first two Lok Sabha elections but lost. He fought the Presidential elections four times.

In the 1957 Presidential election, voting took place on May 6 and the results were declared on May 10. Dr Rajendra Prasad got 4,59,698 votes in this election. Independent Chowdhry Hari Ram got 2672 votes. Another independent Nagendra Narayan Das secured 2000 votes.

