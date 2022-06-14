Presidential election 1952: 4 independent candidates who challenged Rajendra Prasad

(Image Source: Twitter@RBArchive)

The 16th Presidential Election 2022 will be held in India this year. This year's election is scheduled for July 18 and the counting of votes will take place on July 21 as President Ram Nath Kovind's five-year tenure comes to an end on July 24. After the notification is issued on June 15, nomination papers can be filed and June 29 will be the last date for this.

Here we go down the memory lane to know how the Presidential Election started in India and what happened during that time. The Election Commission announced the election date on April 12, 1952. After this the process began. Voting took place on May 2, 1952 and the results were declared on May 6, 1952.

Dr Rajendra Prasad was the official candidate of Congress in this election. No party had fielded its candidate against him. However, four independent candidates were definitely in the fray. The most serious candidate in this was KT Shah, who himself had been in the Constituent Assembly and had earned a name in Indian politics.

Besides, Lakshman Ganesh Thatte and Chowdhry Hari Ram were also in the fray as independent candidates. Krishna Kumar Chatterjee was the fourth independent candidate to stand against Dr Rajendra Prasad.

Who was KT Shah?

Khushal Talaksi Shah had made a mark as an Indian economist and lawyer. He was a member of the Constituent Assembly of India when the Indian Constitution was being made. He was recognised as an active socialist leader. He was educated at the London School of Economics.

KT Shah was practicing law in Mumbai since 1914. He was the main opponent against Dr Rajendra Prasad. He got 15.3% of the votes in that election. Shah was the first person who wanted to have the word secular in our Constitution. This was added later by Indira Gandhi through a constitutional amendment.

Thatte associated with Hindu Mahasabha

Lakshman Ganesh Thatte was associated with the Hindu Mahasabha. He fought many elections in his lifetime but lost all. He was also famous for beating Marathi writer Vijay Tendulkar. In the 1970s, he accepted Sikhism only because it would allow to keep a kirpan on a religious basis. After converting to Sikhism, his name became Kartar Singh Thatte.

However, he later returned to Hinduism and withdrew his old name.

Hari Ram fought the elections several times

Chowdhry Hari Ram was a more interesting personality. In the first Presidential Election, he was at number three, and in the subsequent two elections, he continued to contest as independent candidate. Twice he also contested the Lok Sabha elections but lost. He was a resident of Rohtak. He did the work of organising the farmers in the British Raj.

In 1923, he formed the Zamindar Party. The fourth independent candidate, Krishna Kumar Chatterjee, was from Kolkata. Not much details are available about him but politically he was active.

How many votes independents secured

When voting took place in the first Presidential Elections, everyone knew that Dr Rajendra Prasad was going to get huge votes, but the curiosity was also that how many votes the independent candidates standing against him could get. KT Shah's position was strong in Gujarat and Maharashtra. He was an unofficially supported candidate of the Left.

Rajendra Prasad got 507,400 votes and KT Shah got 92,827 votes, although no one had imagined he would get so many votes. Lakshman Ganesh Thatte got 2672 votes and Chowdhry Hari Ram got 1954 votes.

Krishna Kumar Chatterjee got the least 533 votes. So this was the first Presidential Election, in which Rajendra Prasad definitely won, but independent candidates stood up and showed that elections and opposition candidates also matter in a democracy.