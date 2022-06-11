DNA Explainer: Why vote value of MPs will decrease in Presidential Election 2022

(Image Source: IANS)

The Presidential election in India is scheduled for July 18 and the counting of votes will take place on July 21. President Ram Nath Kovind's five-year tenure comes to an end on July 24. In the Presidential election, the general public does not vote, but the MLAs of all the states and members of the Lok Sabha-Rajya Sabha cast their votes.

But, this time the value of the vote of a Member of Parliament is likely to go down to 700 from 708 in the Presidential polls scheduled in July due to the absence of a legislative assembly in Jammu and Kashmir. The value of the vote of an MP is based on the number of elected members in legislative assemblies of states and union territories, including Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.

However, in each state, when MPs and MLAs use their votes for Presidential election, its vote value is different. In this, the weight of each vote is considered in a different proportion. Let us know what is the math of voting in this election.

Maths behind voting

There are 543 members in the Lok Sabha and 233 in the Rajya Sabha to elect the President. Although three seats in the Lok Sabha and 16 seats in the Rajya Sabha are currently vacant, but in July, when the voting for the Presidential election will take place, these seats will have been filled through by-elections and elections to the Rajya Sabha.

Apart from this, 4120 members of all the Legislative Assemblies of the country will also vote in the election of the President. These include MLAs from Delhi and Puducherry.

Who does not have vote power?

Although the number of members in the Rajya Sabha is 245, but 12 nominated members cannot participate in this election. Similarly, two nominated Anglo-Indian members in the Lok Sabha are not eligible to caste their votes in this election.

Why value of MP votes likely to decrease?

The reason behind the decrease in the value of the vote of the MPs in the Presidential election is due to the fact that there has been no formation of the Legislative Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir. The value of an MP's vote in the Presidential election is based on the number of members elected to the Legislative Assemblies of other states and union territories, including Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.

By the way, representation of Jammu and Kashmir will be seen in the Presidential election, because its Lok Sabha members will be able to exercise their vote in the election.

This has happened before

This is not the first time that a member of a Legislative Assembly will not be able to participate in the Presidential election. In 1974, the 182-member Gujarat Legislative Assembly was dissolved in March following the Navnirman Andolan. The Gujarat Legislative Assembly could not be formed before the Presidential election. Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed was elected President in that election.

Difference in the value of votes for each state

Each MP and MLA vote strength is different in the voter list. Along with this, there is also a difference in the value of votes of each state's MP and MLA. The value of the vote of an MP or MLA is decided according to the population of his state in 1971.

In 1971, the population of the state of MLA/number of MLAs of the state is multiplied by 1000. For example, the value of vote of an MLA of Uttar Pradesh is 208. At the same time, the value of vote of Sikkim MLA is just 7. The value of the votes of all the MLAs is the same as the votes of all the MPs combined.

Value of vote of MPs year wise

Since the 1997 presidential election, the value of an MP's vote has been fixed at 708. The value of an MP's vote for the first presidential election in 1952 was 494, which increased marginally to 496 in the 1957 presidential election.

After this, it was 493 in 1962 and 576 in 1967 and 1969. Let us tell you that due to the death of President Zakir Hussain on 3 May 1969, the presidential election was held in 1969. After this, in the 1974 presidential election the value of an MP's vote was fixed at 723, while for the presidential elections from 1977 to 1992, the value of an MP's vote was set at 702.

Counting process is not easy

Each MP casts only one vote in the Presidential election. He can tell his preference for each candidate. The support of at least one candidate is required for each vote to be counted. For any candidate to win, he has to secure a certain quota of votes. If no one wins in the first round, the candidate with the fewest votes is thrown out of the field.

The votes of his share are then put into the account of the second priority candidate. Even after this no one wins, then this process is repeated until one candidate gets votes equal to the quota fixed for victory or all the candidates are out of the contest one by one and only one candidate remains.