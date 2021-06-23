Pregnant Nusrat Jahan poses in swimming pool in hot new video, sets internet on fire

Nusrat Jahan had recently announced her separation from husband Nikhil Jain with whom she married in the Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19, 2019.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan has been in the news for quite some time now, not only for her tumultuous relationship with her estranged husband Nikhil Jain but also because of the viral photos of her flaunting her baby bump.

While everything about Nusrat's life is embroiled in controversy, the TMC MP does not look bothered by it and is enjoying the most with her time. Nusrat, on Wednesday, took to her Instagram account and shared a video of herself in a pool, donning heaving make-up. Wearing a black and blue dress, Nusrat can be seen embracing her sexy side with the evident pregnancy glow on her face, setting the water on fire.

She captioned the video saying, "No Risk, No Story", making it clear that it does not matter to her what anyone talks about her marriage, affair, and pregnancy.

Notably, Nusrat had recently announced her split from husband Nikhil and released an official statement as well. In her statement, Nusrat had said that their nuptials took place according to Turkish Law and therefore are not valid in India.

Nusrat Jahan and her businessman beau had tied the knot in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19, 2019. She had gotten married a few weeks after making her political debut winning the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

In her statement, announcing their separation, Nusrat had also said that her family's jewellery, other belongings, and assets have been "illegally held back". Dividing her statement into 7 points, Nusrat had alleged that her "funds were mishandled" from various accounts without her awareness.