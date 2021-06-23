Pregnant Nusrat Jahan poses in swimming pool in hot new video, sets internet on fire

Headlines

Aryan Khan rejects Rs 120 crore offer by OTT platform, drops Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in directorial debut Stardom

Asia Cup, Australia series to decide India's ODI World Cup squad as ICC unveils team submission guidelines

Rajasthan government bans people accused of sex crimes from government jobs, CM

Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi-starrer Welcome 3 to have these two actresses as female leads: Report

Zeenat Aman talks about gender role reversal, says 'people should have right to dress as they...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aryan Khan rejects Rs 120 crore offer by OTT platform, drops Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in directorial debut Stardom

Asia Cup, Australia series to decide India's ODI World Cup squad as ICC unveils team submission guidelines

Rajasthan government bans people accused of sex crimes from government jobs, CM

7 cricketers who have Engineering degree

Healthy Heart: Daily routine things you can do to keep your heart healthy

Food to eat to reduce cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Rahul Gandhi gets back his Delhi bungalow after months, says 'mera ghar poora hindustan hai'

Uttarakhand: Portion of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple collapses in Dehradun, heavy losses | Watch

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Aryan Khan rejects Rs 120 crore offer by OTT platform, drops Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in directorial debut Stardom

Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi-starrer Welcome 3 to have these two actresses as female leads: Report

Kutch Express: Viraf Patel talks about his experience of working with Manasi Parekh, Darsheel Safary | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

Pregnant Nusrat Jahan poses in swimming pool in hot new video, sets internet on fire

Nusrat Jahan had recently announced her separation from husband Nikhil Jain with whom she married in the Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19, 2019.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2021, 03:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan has been in the news for quite some time now, not only for her tumultuous relationship with her estranged husband Nikhil Jain but also because of the viral photos of her flaunting her baby bump.

While everything about Nusrat's life is embroiled in controversy, the TMC MP does not look bothered by it and is enjoying the most with her time. Nusrat, on Wednesday, took to her Instagram account and shared a video of herself in a pool, donning heaving make-up. Wearing a black and blue dress, Nusrat can be seen embracing her sexy side with the evident pregnancy glow on her face, setting the water on fire.

She captioned the video saying, "No Risk, No Story", making it clear that it does not matter to her what anyone talks about her marriage, affair, and pregnancy. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps)

Notably, Nusrat had recently announced her split from husband Nikhil and released an official statement as well. In her statement, Nusrat had said that their nuptials took place according to Turkish Law and therefore are not valid in India. 

Nusrat Jahan and her businessman beau had tied the knot in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19, 2019. She had gotten married a few weeks after making her political debut winning the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

In her statement, announcing their separation, Nusrat had also said that her family's jewellery, other belongings, and assets have been "illegally held back". Dividing her statement into 7 points, Nusrat had alleged that her "funds were mishandled" from various accounts without her awareness.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Redefining the joy of Giving : Chocovic Showcases its Enchanting Rakhi Gift Selection

Sushmita Sen reveals she was heavily trolled for her first look in Taali: 'I took it very personally because...'

Ira Khan calls her depression 'partly genetic’, says she grew up believing you have to be sad for people to love you

ISRO releases first images of moon captured by Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft

WFI elections: Final list of candidates announced, know who can replace BJP MP Brij Bhushan

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE