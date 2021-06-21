VIRAL: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's new pictures flaunting her baby bump break the internet - Check here

In the latest photos, Nusrat Jahan can be seen smiling and looking radiant, She captioned it 'Kindness changes everything (sic)."

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan on Sunday (June 20) took to Instagram to post new photos in which she can be seen flaunting her pregnancy glow. The Basirhat MP is expecting her first child and this is the first time that Nusrat has took to social meda to post photos with the baby bump.

In the latest photos, Nusrat Jahan can be seen smiling and looking radiant, She captioned it 'Kindness changes everything (sic)."

Nusrat Jahan was both praised and trolled for the photos. Some trolls asked the Bengali actress to reveal the baby's father's name while her fans praised her beauty. An Instagram user commented on the post, "Stay safe di. now you are pregnant. take care (sic)." Another fan wrote, "Gorgeous forever."

It is to be noted that Nusrat Jahan's personal life grabbed headlines few days ago after the Basirhat MP released a statement announcing that her wedding with husband Nikhil Jain was not valid under Indian laws. Amid her break-up with Nikhil Jain, reports started doing the rounds that Nusrat is pregnant. The speculations were later confirmed when Nusrat's photo flaunting a baby bump went viral on social media. In that photo, Nusrat was seen with Bengali actresses Srabanti Chatterjee and Tanushree Chakraborty.

Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain got married on June 19, 2019 in a close-knit ceremony in Turkey. The couple later hosted a grand wedding reception in Kolkata which was also attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.