FIRST PHOTO! TMC MP Nusrat Jahan flaunts her baby bump, confirms pregnancy

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan has been grabbing headlines for the past few days, not only for her tumultuous relationship with her estranged husband Nikhil Jain, but also the speculation around her pregnancy.

Now, amid her broken marriage with Nikhil and alleged linkup with actor and politician Yash DasGupta, Zee News got an exclusive first photo of Nusrat flaunting her baby bump, seemingly confirming the news of her pregnancy.

In the photo, Nusrat Jahan can be seen posing with Bengali actress Srabanti Chatterjee and other friends.

For the uninformed, Nusrat had recently announced her split from husband Nikhil and released an official statement as well. In her statement, Nusrat had said that their nuptials took place according to Turkish Law and therefore are not valid in India.

Nusrat had also said that her family's jewellery, other belongings, and assets have been "illegally held back". Dividing her statement into 7 points, Nusrat had alleged that her "funds were mishandled" from various accounts without her awareness.

Ever since the news of their estranged relationship came to light, Nusrat has also deleted all presence of Nikhil from her social media account.

If you check Nusrat's account, the actor-turned-politician has deleted all photos with Nikhil from her social media. There is just one photo during the Rath Yatra in which Nusrat is seen in a temple, during which Nikhil and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee are present with her.

Nusrat Jahan and her businessman beau had tied the knot in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19, 2019. She had gotten married a few weeks after making her political debut winning the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.