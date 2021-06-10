After Nusrat Jahan's explosive statement over marriage, husband Nikhil Jain breaks silence

West Bengal's TMC MP Nusrat Jahan is in the news after her shocking revelations about her marriage to businessman Nikhil Jain, which has taken her fans by surprise.

On Wednesday, Nusrat had said that her marriage with Nikhil was never valid in India hence there is no question of a divorce. Issuing a statement, the actor-turned-politician said that an interfaith marriage in India requires validation under the Special Marriage Act, which never happened in her case.

After her statement, now, her estranged husband Nikhil has also issued a statement, issuing clarification from his side.

Read his full statement here.

"Being dismayed with recent allegations against me and my family, regarding my married life it has become imperative for me to disclose some facts:

Out of love, I proposed to marry Nusrat which she gladly accepted and we went for a destination marriage at Bodrum, Turkey in June 2019 followed by a reception at Kolkata. We lived together as husband and wife and introduced ourselves as a married couple in society. I devoted all my time and resources to being a faithful and responsible husband. Friends, family, and people close to us know everything what I did for her. My unconditional support for her is unchallenged. However, within a very short period, she changed her attitude towards married life with me. Since August 2020 during the shooting of a film, my wife's behaviour started changing towards me, for reasons best known to her. During our stay together I requested her on a number of occasions to get the marriage registered but she avoided my requests. On Nov 5, 2020 she left my flat with bag and baggage along with her personal valuables, papers, and documents and shifted to her Ballygunge flat, and thereafter we never stayed together being husband-and-wife. The rest of her personal belongings along with the documents (IT returns etc) were also sent to her shortly after her shifting. I got disheartened by going through various media reports regarding her outings and felt cheated. Ultimately on March 8, 2021, was compelled to file a Civil Suit against her in Alipore Judges' Court for annulment of our marriage. Since the matter is pending before a court of law, I refrained from giving any statement about our personal life and even today I am unable to disclose about the discord in details. But her recent statements compelled me to disclose some facts. After marriage, to get her released from the heavy interest burden of a home loan, I had the same liquidated by transferring money from my family accounts to her account, on understanding that she would return the same shortly by installments and as and when the funds are available. Any money transfer made by her from her account to my family account was repayments of the loan which I gave in good faith. Considerable amount is still due to be paid. The allegations made by her are all baseless and derogatory and devoid of truth. One need not find or create a proof, the proof is always there, my bank statements and credit card statements are proof enough. My family has only given with both arms to her in the capacity of a daughter, not knowing, we would see this day. In the circumstances, I would request the media to refrain from any type of comments considering the problem regarding personal life and sub judice matter.

Nikhil Jain. June 10, 2021."

For the unversed, Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with Nikhil Jain in Turkey in 2019. She got married few weeks after making her political debut winning the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Nusrat later hosted a reception in Kolkata that chief minister Mamata Banerjee had attended.