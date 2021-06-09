TMC MP Nusrat Jahan deletes husband Nikhil Jain's presence from her Instagram, removes wedding pics

West Bengal's TMC MP Nusrat Jahan is in the news after her shocking revelations about her marriage to businessman Nikhil Jain, which has taken her fans by surprise.

On Wednesday, Nusrat said that her marriage with businessman Nikhil Jain was never valid hence there is no question of a divorce. Issuing a statement, the actor-turned-politician said that an interfaith marriage in India requires validation under the Special Marriage Act, which never happened in her case.

Nikhil too, in a conversation with India Today, confirmed the news of his separation with Nusrat and said that they have been living separately since November 2020.

It may be recalled that Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with Nikhil Jain in Turkey in 2019. She got married few weeks after making her political debut winning the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

After their 2019 wedding, their photos, shared by both Nusrat and Nikhil, had gone viral on social media. However, ever since the news of their estranged relationship came to light, Nusrat has deleted all presence of Nikhil from her social media account.

If you check Nusrat's account, the actor-turned-politician has deleted all photos with Nikhil from her social media. There is just one photo during the Rath Yatra in which Nusrat is seen in a temple, during which Nikhil and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee are present with her.

The actress also has a few photos from her honeymoon on her account, clicked by Nikhil. In those photos, Nusrat could be seen sporting beautiful red bangles like a newlywed bride.