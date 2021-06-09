VIRAL! TMC MP Nusrat Jahan shares stunning video on Instagram amid pregnancy rumours

Nusrat Jahan's photos have always been a rage among her fans, however, her recent throwback video from her photoshoot is making netizens go gaga.

Amid TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's pregnancy rumours, which were fuelled after Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen's June 5 Facebook post, her striking video, and sexy pictures have been going viral on the internet.

Nusrat's photos and videos have always been a rage among her followers and fans, however, her recent throwback video from her photoshoot is making netizens go gaga over her.

Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Nusrat wrote, "Be strong - Be fearless - Be beautiful." In the video, Nusrat can be seen striking poses in a maroon gown, standing in the backdrop of the blue sky.

On Wednesday, after her shocking revelations about her marriage with businessman Nikhil Jain, Nusrat took to her Instagram and shared a photo of herself with a meaningful caption. She wrote, "I won’t be remembered as a woman who can keep her mouth shut... and I’m ok with that...."

For the uninformed, reports are doing the rounds that Nusrat is expecting her first child, however, the TMC MP has not confirmed the news from her end.

In a shocking development, Bengali news channel, ABP Ananda reported that Nusrat's husband Nikhil is not aware of his wife's pregnancy. Nikhil reportedly has also affirmed that the child isn't his because they haven't even contacted each other for months.

Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19, 2019. She had gotten married a few weeks after making her political debut winning the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.