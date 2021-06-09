Amid TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's pregnancy rumours, husband Nikhil Jain says 'child isn't mine'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan is grabbing headlines for making shocking revelations about her marriage with businessman Nikhil Jain. Now, reports are doing the rounds that Nusrat is expecting her first child, however, the TMC MP has not confirmed the news from her end.

Along with her pregnancy rumours, Nusrat's impending divorce from husband Nikhil is also in the news as the couple is reportedly not staying together for the last 6 months. As for Nusrat's pregnancy, controversial writer Taslima Nasreen added fuel to the fire in her June 5 post as she penned down her thoughts about Nusrat and Nikhil's relationship.

Taslima had written, "If indeed Nusrat is in love with her co-actor Yash and if he is the father of Nusrat's child as some reports have claimed, it would be better if the Nusrat and Nikhil part ways. While she admitted that she had felt happy when Nusrat and Nikhil tied the knot, without falling prey to the fact that they belonged to a different religion, she added that Nusrat seemed to be independent and self-reliant woman. Taslima added that independent women are usually confident and have self-respect and they do not need to depend on a man to bring up a child."

Meanwhile, in a shocking development, Bengali news channel, ABP Ananda reported that Nusrat Jahan's husband Nikhil is not aware of his wife's pregnancy. Nikhil reportedly has also affirmed that the child isn't his because they haven't even contacted each other for months.

Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19, 2019. She had gotten married a few weeks after making her political debut winning the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.