'Isn't it good for Nikhil and Nusrat Jahan to get divorced?' asks Taslima Nasreen before TMC MP's SHOCKING revelations

Amid the shocking revelations made by TMC MP Nusrat Jahan about her marriage with businessman Nikhil Jain, the Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen's long post on Facebook suggesting that there is "no meaning in hanging any unstable relationship like a bat" went viral on Wednesday.

Nasreen's Facebook post referred to reports that said Basirhat Nusrat Jahan is pregnant. Nasreen also mentioned the rumours of Nusrat's affair with Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in February this year.

The 'Lajja' author also wondered if Nusrat "is in love with an actor named Yash", then "isn't it good for Nikhil and Nusrat to get divorced?" Nasreen also mentioned how happy she was when she had first heard of Nusrat's marriage with Nikhil as they both belonged to a different religion.

"But who knew that such an eye-filled couple will not stay happy for long," she wrote. Nasreen also said that a woman can raise her child with her own identity.

"Men are men at the end. Life becomes very happy if you leave one person and marry another. Do we have to marry another to survive a second poisonous life? Then this race won't end, even the desired man won't match. The desired man of an independent woman lives in imagination, not in reality," Nasreen wrote.

For the uninformed, in 1994, Taslima Nasreen had to leave Bangladesh owing to death threats for her alleged anti-Islamic views. Since then, the author has been living in exile.