'Practised yoga, took walks to keep spirits up': Rescued workers from Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel tell PM Modi

A worker from Bihar, Saba Ahmed told the PM Narendra Modi that though they were stuck in the tunnel for days, they did not feel any fear or nervousness. “We were like brothers, we were together."

The 41 workers, who were rescued from Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in a multi-agency rescue operation, kept their spirits up while trapped inside by taking morning walks and practising yoga, a rescued worker told Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The workers hailed Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and rescue teams for their efforts, with one of them saying they had nothing to worry about as when the government could save Indians abroad, they were within the country.

In his telephonic conversation with the rescued workers late Tuesday night, PM Modi told them, "I congratulate you on coming out safely after being in danger for so many days. It is a matter of happiness for me and I cannot express it in words. If something bad had happened, can't say how we would have taken that. It is God's grace that all of you are safe."

"Seventeen days is not a short time. You all showed a lot of courage and encouraged each other,” PM Modi told the workers, according to a video of the conversation released by the Prime Minister's Office.

PM Modi said he used to keep seeking information about the operation and was in constant touch with the chief minister. “My PMO officials also were sitting there. But worry is not lessened by just getting information,” the PM said.

A worker from Bihar, Saba Ahmed told the prime minister that though they were stuck in the tunnel for days, they did not feel any fear or nervousness. “We were like brothers, we were together. We used to take a stroll in the tunnel after dinner. I used to tell them to do morning walks and yoga. We would like to thank the Uttarakhand government, especially the CM, VK (Singh) sahib,” Ahmed said.

The workers used to take morning walks in an over 2 km stretch of the tunnel they were trapped in and also practised yoga, Ahmed told the PM.

Another worker Gabbar Singh Negi from Uttarakhand thanked the PM and CM Dhami, the company he works for, the Central government, and rescue teams that worked day and night on the rescue operation.

Rescue workers on Tuesday night pulled out all 41 workers trapped in the tunnel in a multi-agency rescue operation that hovered between hope and despair for almost 17 days.

Instead of being brought out on wheeled stretchers through a steel tube that lined the 60-meter rescue shaft, the labourers crawled out of it, according to Dhami.

A portion of the under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand's Char Dham route collapsed on November 12, blocking the exit of the workers who were inside.

Food, medicines, and other essentials were sent to them through a six-inch pipe pushed through the debris.

Relief was felt far and wide over the safe evacuation.