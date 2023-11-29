Headlines

Mumbai: 5 houses collapse after gas cylinder explosion, 11 rescued

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

Five houses collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in a house in the Chembur area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning following which 11 people were rescued, civic officials said.

Some people were injured, they said without specifying the exact number.
The incident took place at 7.50 am at Old Barrack near the Golf Club in Chembur area. A gas cylinder exploded in a house, leading to the collapse of four to five two-storey structures, a civic official said.

Eleven people were rescued from the collapsed houses, the official said, adding that so far four persons have been admitted to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi.

The fire brigade, police, civic staff, ambulance service, and other agencies were mobilised.

