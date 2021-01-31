Pained by insult of tricolour on Republic Day: PM Modi during Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat address comes a day before the Union Budget is going to be presented in the Parliament on February 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 31) addressed the nation during the first Mann Ki Baat of this year. The prime minister said that the nation was shocked by the events that transpired on the Republic Day.

"India was shocked to witness the insult of the tricolour on January 26. We have to fill the coming days of the year with hope," he said.

He remarked on the successful launch of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India. PM Narendra Modi explained how India was able to send consignments of COVID-19 vaccines made in India to various countries of the world and said that India was self-reliant when it comes to medicines and vaccines. He referred to how Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro cited the Ramayana to thank India for the same.

PM Modi said that India was going to celebrate 75 years of its independence and called upon the citizens to write about the freedom fighters. He added that it will be an ideal tribute to the national heroes of the freedom movement.

The prime minister also lauded the four women pilots of Air India who flew the first non-stop flight of the airlines from San Francisco in the United States to Bengaluru in Karnataka.

In his address, the prime minister also commented on the Road Safety Month and urged everyone to be safe while travelling on the roads. He asked the citizens of the country to be mindful of the goals with which India has entered the new year and the decade and to keep working for them.

During his Mann Ki Baat speech, PM Modi congratulated Team India for their series win in Australia. He also congratulated all the awardees of the Padma Puruskar and invited people to learn about them.

The prime minister's address comes a day before the Union Budget is going to be presented in the Parliament on February 1. It is the 73rd episode of the PM's radio programme.