Pained by insult of tricolour on Republic Day: PM Modi during Mann Ki Baat

Headlines

Who is Jaswant Singh Gill? Man whose daring act made it to World Book of Record, life inspired Akshay's Mission Raniganj

Meet popular online tutor who cracked UPSC with AIR 384 in first attempt, resigned as IAS officer after 1 year due to…

Dark reality of ‘Kota factory’: 26 student suicides in 10 months, who is the real culprit?

Did Abhishek Malhan pay Rs 25 lakh for negative PR against Elvish Yadav? BB OTT 2 runner-up says ‘maine usko text kara…’

Chandramukhi 2 Twitter review: Netizens hail Kangana Ranaut’s ‘terrific’ performance, call horror-comedy ‘blockbuster’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Jaswant Singh Gill? Man whose daring act made it to World Book of Record, life inspired Akshay's Mission Raniganj

Meet popular online tutor who cracked UPSC with AIR 384 in first attempt, resigned as IAS officer after 1 year due to…

Dark reality of ‘Kota factory’: 26 student suicides in 10 months, who is the real culprit?

Rinku Singh meets Neeraj Chopra in Asian Games 2023

10 Low-maintenance dog breeds for busy owners

8 simple tricks for healthy hair

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Oscar 2024: Malayalam movie '2018' is India's official entry

EP 3: Kane Williamson | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC'23

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Who is Jaswant Singh Gill? Man whose daring act made it to World Book of Record, life inspired Akshay's Mission Raniganj

Chandramukhi 2 Twitter review: Netizens hail Kangana Ranaut’s ‘terrific’ performance, call horror-comedy ‘blockbuster’

Did Abhishek Malhan pay Rs 25 lakh for negative PR against Elvish Yadav? BB OTT 2 runner-up says ‘maine usko text kara…’

HomeIndia

India

Pained by insult of tricolour on Republic Day: PM Modi during Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat address comes a day before the Union Budget is going to be presented in the Parliament on February 1.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 31, 2021, 12:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 31) addressed the nation during the first Mann Ki Baat of this year. The prime minister said that the nation was shocked by the events that transpired on the Republic Day.

"India was shocked to witness the insult of the tricolour on January 26. We have to fill the coming days of the year with hope," he said.

He remarked on the successful launch of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India. PM Narendra Modi explained how India was able to send consignments of COVID-19 vaccines made in India to various countries of the world and said that India was self-reliant when it comes to medicines and vaccines. He referred to how Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro cited the Ramayana to thank India for the same.

PM Modi said that India was going to celebrate 75 years of its independence and called upon the citizens to write about the freedom fighters. He added that it will be an ideal tribute to the national heroes of the freedom movement.

The prime minister also lauded the four women pilots of Air India who flew the first non-stop flight of the airlines from San Francisco in the United States to Bengaluru in Karnataka.

In his address, the prime minister also commented on the Road Safety Month and urged everyone to be safe while travelling on the roads. He asked the citizens of the country to be mindful of the goals with which India has entered the new year and the decade and to keep working for them.

During his Mann Ki Baat speech, PM Modi congratulated Team India for their series win in Australia. He also congratulated all the awardees of the Padma Puruskar and invited people to learn about them.

The prime minister's address comes a day before the Union Budget is going to be presented in the Parliament on February 1. It is the 73rd episode of the PM's radio programme.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man with net worth Rs 3330 crore, taking 111 pills daily to ‘stay young forever’; know his ‘anti-death’ formula

IMD weather update: Heavy rains predicted in many states; check forecast for next 4 days

India-Russia relations 'very, very steady': EAM S Jaishankar

Meet daughter of richest Indian scientist, who is director of Rs 1 lakh crore firm; her net worth is...

Watch: Old man smokes ‘beedi’ inside Delhi metro, DMRC reacts to viral video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE