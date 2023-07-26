Headlines

PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 2700 crore IECC complex at Pragati Maidan today

It comprises multiple state-of-the-art facilities including the convention centre, exhibition halls and amphitheatres among others.

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 05:57 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan here on July 26, with the PMO claiming that it will be among the leading exhibition and convention complexes in the world.

The PMO said on Monday that the facility, built following an overhaul of the old and outdated structures at Pragati Maidan, was developed as a national project at a cost of about Rs 2,700 crore and has a campus area of approximately 123 acres. The IECC complex has been developed as India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. In terms of the covered space available for events, the IECC Complex finds its place among the top exhibition and convention complexes in the world, it said.

It comprises multiple state-of-the-art facilities including the convention centre, exhibition halls and amphitheatres among others, it said, adding that the new facility is in line with Modi's vision of having a world-class infrastructure for hosting meetings. The convention centre is developed as the centrepiece of the Pragati Maidan complex.

"It is a grand architectural marvel, designed to host large-scale international exhibitions, trade fairs, conventions, conferences, and other prestigious events. "It is equipped with multiple meeting rooms, lounges, auditoriums, amphitheatre and business centre, making it capable of hosting a wide range of events," the PMO said.

Its majestic multi-purpose hall and plenary hall have a combined capacity of 7,000 people, which is larger than the seating capacity of the famous Sydney Opera House in Australia. Its magnificent Amphitheater is equipped with a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals, it added.

The IECC complex features a total of seven exhibition halls, each serving as a versatile space for hosting exhibitions, trade fairs, and business events. These state-of-the-art structures are a testament to modern engineering and architectural prowess.

The area outside the IECC is also thoughtfully designed that complements the beauty of the main complex and is a testimony to the careful planning and development that has gone into this project, the PMO said.
The convenience of visitors is a priority at the IECC, reflected in the provision of over 5,500 vehicle parking spaces.

The development of the new IECC complex will help in the promotion of India as a global business destination. It will also play a vital role in boosting trade and commerce, leading to economic growth and job creation, the statement said.

It will support the growth of small and medium enterprises by providing them with a platform to showcase their products and services on a national and international stage, it said. The IECC at Pragati Maidan epitomizes India's pursuit of economic and technological excellence in the spirit of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and is a step towards building a 'New India', the PMO added.

