Meet the 19-year-old boy who started chocolate company during Covid lockdown, now earns...

Different people's lives were impacted differently by the COVID-19-induced lockdown. The global epidemic drastically altered everyone's lifestyle and way of life. People acquired a variety of interests during this situation while being under COVID lockdowns, including gardening, cooking, drawing, and reading.

Digvijay Singh from Udaipur had a lot of spare time and wanted to use it for something challenging and pleasurable. He experimented with several things before deciding to manufacture chocolates at home. Digvijay, who was 16 at the time, started his own brand as a result of this minor effort.

At the age of 19, Digvijay is already the owner of Saraam, a business that creates high-quality chocolate from bean to bar. More than two tonnes of chocolate have been delivered under this brand to hundreds of happy consumers all throughout the nation. He has developed a loyal client base in significant cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Udaipur, and Jaipur.

Digvijay's use of regional fruits and spices, like jamun, saffron, and baer, among others, elevates the nation's biological history on the food industry and makes his chocolates distinctive and much sought-after. While seeing his devoted father work hard at his auto business, Digvijay Singh, who was born and brought up in a middle-class household in Udaipur, always aspired to do something unconventional.

Digvijay made the decision to create chocolates after the COVID lockdown forced him to stay at home. He excitedly joined him after telling his cousin Mahaveer Singh about the concept. But at the time, none of them had any experience making chocolate.

The 19-year-old Digvijay (who was 16 at the time) learned how to make chocolates with the help of YouTube and began giving these delicious treats to family and friends. Digvijay's father bought a vehicle and got a chocolate box for Diwali. He found out after asking that for each car sold, the owner of the showroom presented similar chocolate boxes to all of their clients. This inspired Singh to approach hotel and auto dealership owners about selling his handmade chocolates.

In 2021, a car dealership sent Digvijay an initial request for 1,000 chocolates. The next year, he introduced Saraam as his company name. What started off as a pastime interest has evolved into a well-known chocolate company that has made Rs 1 crore in sales, The Better India reported. Over 2 tonnes of chocolate have been sold by the company nationwide.

To make these delectable chocolates, All Indigenous Digvijay purchases his cocoa from the southern region of the nation, namely Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Additionally, he purchases fruits from regions where they are mostly cultivated, like kokam from Kerala and Udaipur.

In addition to stores in Udaipur and Jaipur, Saraam's website and Instagram allow customers to buy these delicious chocolates online. Digvijay's tale serves as motivation for individuals who want to make their passions their careers.

