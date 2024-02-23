Twitter
PM Modi to dedicate projects worth Rs 12000 crore to Varanasi today

On February 23, PM Modi's itinerary includes attending a program at Swatantra Bhavan, BHU, where he will felicitate the toppers of the Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita and distribute certificates.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 06:22 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to commence several projects totaling over Rs 14,000 crore during his visit to Varanasi on February 23. According to Dilip Patel, the BJP president of the Kashi region, the Prime Minister will be welcomed by BJP workers upon his arrival in the city on Thursday evening.

The welcoming procession will include the showering of petals on Prime Minister Modi as he makes his way from the airport to the Banaras Locomotive Work guest house, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of 'damarus' played by the Damaru Dal and the resonating sound of conch shells.

On February 23, PM Modi's itinerary includes attending a program at Swatantra Bhavan, BHU, where he will felicitate the toppers of the Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita and distribute certificates.

Following this, he will proceed to the Sant Ravidas Temple in Seergovardhan to offer prayers and partake in the Langar (community feast). During his visit, he will unveil a statue of Sant Ravidas and address a public gathering.

Subsequently, the Prime Minister will visit the Banas Dairy Plant in Karkhiyavan. Before addressing another public meeting, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects valued at approximately Rs 14,316 crore. Among these, he will inaugurate 23 projects worth Rs 10,972 crore and lay the foundation stones for over a dozen projects amounting to Rs 3,344 crore.

Key projects include the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) campus in Bada Lalpur, the National Centre for Aging at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and the Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Expressway under the Bharatmala project. Additionally, infrastructure developments such as the multi-level car parking at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi Medical College, Sant Guru Ravidas Museum and Park, and the Advanced Research and Manufacturing Plant by BHEL at Karkhiyaon will be initiated.

Furthermore, the Banas Kashi Sankul Dairy at Karkhiyavan, renovation and expansion of Sigra Stadium, establishment of a waste to charcoal plant in Ramna, and enhancements to the Panchkoshi Parikrama Marg will be inaugurated during the Prime Minister's visit.

 

 

