PM Modi’s mother passes away: Know about Heeraben’s five sons, one daughter

PM Modi with his mother | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi passed away in the 100th year of her life on Friday after being hospitalised few days ago. PM Modi left for Ahmedabad from the national capital and performed the last rites of his mother along with his family members. Heeraben Modi was cremated in Gandhinagar.

PM Modi is the third child of Heeraben Modi who is survived by her five sons and one daughter. Heeraben Modi was reportedly born on June 18, 1923 in Mehsana. She was married to the late Damodardas Mulchand Modi (1915-1989). Damodardas Mulchand Modi used to sell tea at Vadnagar Railway Station while Heeraben was a homemaker in a Gujarati Hindu family of grocers.

Heeraben and Damodardas Modi had six children -- five sons and one daughter. Her eldest child is Somabhai Modi, who retired as an officer in Gujarat Health Department. Her second child and son is Amrit Modi, who retired as a technician. PM Modi is the third child and son of Heeraben Modi, who went on to become Gujarat CM and the 14th PM of India.



Heeraben’s fourth child is Prahlad Modi, PM Modi’s younger and most prominent brother. Prahlad Modi is a fair price shop owner, and the Vice President of All India Fair Price Dealers Federation. Heeraben’s fifth child is her only daughter, Vasantiben Modi. Vasantiben is married to Hasmukhlal Modi, a retired LIC employee and lives in Unjha. Her youngest son is Pankaj Modi. He is a clerk in the Information Department of the Gujarat Government.

