PM Modi reviews development work at Kedarnath Dham, calls for creation of environment-friendly facility

Last time, Modi conducted a review of the Kedarnath Dham development and reconstruction project with the Uttarakhand government via video conferencing on June 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing development work at Kedarnath Dham which included boosting infrastructure there to enable more pilgrims as well as tourists to visit.

"PM @narendramodi reviewed the ongoing development work at Kedarnath Dham. The review included boosting infrastructure at Kedarnath, which would enable more pilgrims as well as tourists to visit," Prime Minister's office tweeted.

PM @narendramodi reviewed the ongoing development work at Kedarnath Dham. The review included boosting infrastructure at Kedarnath, which would enable more pilgrims as well as tourists to visit. pic.twitter.com/wgRdqLE4z9 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 9, 2020

"PM @narendramodi emphasized on the need to create pilgrim-friendly and environment-friendly facilities. He also called for using latest technology in the efforts underway as a part of further developing Kedarnath and surrounding areas," it added.

PM @narendramodi reviewed the ongoing development work at Kedarnath Dham. The review included boosting infrastructure at Kedarnath, which would enable more pilgrims as well as tourists to visit. pic.twitter.com/wgRdqLE4z9 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 9, 2020

Last time, Modi conducted a review of the Kedarnath Dham development and reconstruction project with the Uttarakhand government via video conferencing on June 10.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat and other senior officials also participated in the discussions.

Laying out his vision for the reconstruction of the shrine, the Prime Minister said that the state government should envision and design development projects for holy sites like Kedarnath and Badrinath in a way and manner that stands the test of time and is yet eco-friendly and in harmony with nature and its surroundings.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office said the meeting also saw detailed discussions on topics related to status of development of Brahma Kamal vatika (garden) and museum to greet pilgrims en-route to Vasuki Taal, re-development of old town quarters and properties of historical significance keeping in-tact their original architectural façade as well as other facilities like eco-friendly parking spaces at a proper distance from the shrine and at regular intervals.