PM Modi lauds 12-year-old girl Kamya Karthikeyan who conquered 6,962 metres high Mt Aconcagua in South America

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in the 62nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 23, 2020, 03:24 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday discussed feats by Indians who have achieved success despite impossible odds, praising the 12-year-old Kamya Karthikeyan for becoming the youngest climber to conquer the 6,962 meters high Mount Aconcagua, in the Andes Mountains in South America.

While addressing the 62nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi said, "I would like to discuss with you the achievement of twelve-year-old daughter Kamya Karthikeyan. Kamya has shown the feat of conquering Mount Aconcagua at just 12 years of age. It is the highest peak of the Andes Mountains in South America. Which is about 7,000 meters high."

The Prime Minister said that the entrepreneurship of women and daughters of the country, their courage, are a matter of pride for each and every Indian. "We find many such examples around us which illustrate the manner in which our daughters are breaking age-old shackles and attaining new heights," he said.

Modi pointed out that at the beginning of this month when Kamya conquered the peak, the first thing she did was hoist a Tricolour there. Further, the Prime Minister said that as part of Mission Saahas', Kamya is trying to conquer the highest peaks of all continents and also ski on the North and South poles.

"I wish Kamya all the best for 'Mission Saahas'. By the way, Kamya's achievement also motivates every one of us to stay fit. Fitness has also contributed in great measure in Kamya's achieving great heights at such a young age," he added.

Projecting a hopeful message for the future of sports in India, Modi said that the coming months are very suitable for 'adventure sports'. "A Nation that is fit, will always be a nation that is a hit. The geographical location of India is such that it provides a lot of opportunities for adventure sports in our country. You must connect your life with adventure," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in the 62nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. The programme was aired today at 11 AM. The radio address was aired live on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan, and on the Narendra Modi app. Akashvani also broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of the month and suggestions, stories and ideas are invited from people for it.

