PM Modi chairs meeting to discuss pollution, Cabinet Secretary reviews progress made by states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who returned from his three-day Thailand visit on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss the situation arising due to pollution in various part of India including capital Delhi.

Later, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba reviewed the progress made in the arrangements to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The Centre had on Sunday announced that the Cabinet Secretary would monitor the situation with the governments of Delhi, Haryana and Punjab on a daily basis.

In the review meeting held on Tuesday, it was observed that the cases of crop stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana still continues and that there is a need for more focussed action, PMO said in a statement.

"These States have now been directed that more monitoring teams should be deployed on the field to ensure that the violators are taken to task by imposing suitable penalties," the government said in a press release.

"The situation in the capital where different agencies are coordinating was also discussed and it was felt that there was a need for enhanced efforts to control the situation. The states have also been directed to ensure that they are fully prepared for meeting any exigency in the future," it said.

Meanwhile, authorities in Punjab have amped up the efforts to curb crop burning with Ludhiana District Administration registering a total of 45 FIRs farmers with 22 of being arrested on Tuesday.

Despite claims by state governments, including that by the AAP in Delhi, the pollution level in the national capital rose to a three-year high on Sunday. The national capital's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 494 at 4 pm on Sunday, the highest since November 6, 2016 when it was 497, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had said.

As a thick smog covered the sky, all schools up to Class 12 were ordered closed in Delhi-NCR.

With stronger wind, the air quality in the region improved on Tuesday, bringing much needed to respite to residents. The Odd- Even scheme of Delhi government, aimed at curbing vehicular pollution, is also in effect from Monday and will continue till November 15.