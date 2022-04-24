‘Pelted stones at me, tried to kill me’: BJP’s Kirit Somaiya claims attack by Shiv Sena ‘gundas’

Photo - ANI screengrab

As Maharashtra remains embroiled in a controversy on loudspeakers and Hanuman Chalisa, the political row is expected to deepen after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was allegedly attacked by Shiv Sena party workers outside of Khar Police Station in Maharashtra.

Somaiya, in a series of tweets, claimed that he was left bleeding and injured after Shiv Sena “goons” pelted stones at his car outside the police station. The BJP leader said that the party workers “tried to kill him”, after which he rushed to Bandra Police station.

"Heavy stone-throwing at Khar Police Station by Shiv Sena gundas (goons), my car window glass broken, I am injured, rushing to Bandra police station," Somaiya said on Twitter. He further wrote that the attack took place in the presence of 50 policemen and on the campus of Khar police station.

It’s a total collapse of law & order situation in Mumbai & Maharashtra!

Goons attacked @BJP4Maharashtra leader @KiritSomaiya ji right in front of Khar Police Station & in presence of police personnel.

This is absolutely unacceptable!

We demand strongest action !#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/FXl7AMhQem — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 23, 2022

"I am shocked, in the presence of 50 police persons, on the campus of Khar police station, Shiv Sena’s 100 gundas assault me with stones. Wanted to kill me. What the Police Commissioner is doing? How are so many mafia Sena gundas allowed to gather in the police station?" he said.

While posting a tweet in Hindi, Kirit Somaiya wrote, “The goons of CM Uddhav Thackeray have attacked me. They were allowed to gather at Khar police station by the cops. The goons started pelting stones at me when I stepped out of the car. The car window broke, hurting me. This happened under police supervision.”

I am shocked, in presence 50 police persons, in the compound/campus of Khar Police Station, Shivsena's 100 Gundas assault me with Stones, Wanted to KILL Me



What the Police Commissioner is doing?



How so many Mafia Sena Gundas allowed to gathered in police station? @BJP4India — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) April 23, 2022

Somaiya also claimed that this was the third time that he was attacked and Shiv Sena workers “tried to kill him.” He said that the first incident happened in Vashim and the second in Pune.

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that this was a “total collapse of law and order situation in Mumbai and Maharashtra.” He called the attack on Somaiya unacceptable and demanded the stronger action.

The incident took place when Kirit Somaiya reached the Khar Police Station after the arrest of the MP-MLA couple Navneet and Ravi Rana, who were booked shortly after they had called off their plans to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the residence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

