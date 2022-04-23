‘Bal Thackeray’s son is scared of Hanuman Chalisa’: BJP’s Amit Malviya slams Maharashtra CM

Photo - PTI

In the middle of the current loudspeaker row in Maharashtra, the IT Cell chief of Bhartiya Janta Party, Amit Malviya, has slammed state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying that the Shiv Sena leader is “scared of Hanuman Chalisa.”

Soon after the arrest of the MLA-MP couple in Maharashtra for “planning an agitation” outside ‘Matoshree’, the residence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Amit Malviya wrote on Twitter, “Balasaheb Thackeray’s son is scared of Hanuman Chalisa.”

Balasaheb Thackrey’s son is scared of Hanuman Chalisa. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 23, 2022

MP Navneet Kaur Rana and MLA Ravi Rana were arrested by Mumbai police earlier today after they had said that they will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, which sparked massive outrage from Shiv Sena workers in the city.

After the MP-MLA couple had announced their plan of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Thackeray’s house, Shiv Sena workers assembled outside their residence, reportedly chanting slogans and breaking barricades, and attempting to enter their house

The Congress party called the decision of the Rana’s a “publicity stunt”, saying that it was wrong to read the Hanuman Chalisa outside someone’s house.

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, while criticizing the move, said, “One must read Hanuman Chalisa. But the insistence of reading Hanuman Chalisa in front of someone's house or in front of the mosque is wrong.”

Further, Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis called the arrest of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana “painfull”, saying that this was an embarrassment for the Maharashtra government.

Fadnavis said, "The incidents in Maharashtra are painful. No FIR was filed when Mohit Kamboj's vehicle was attacked or when a leader talks about burying a woman representative 20 feet under the ground. But when the Rana couple comes to Mumbai to recite Hanuman Chalisa, they are immediately arrested."

The loudspeaker row in Maharashtra began when MNS leader and Uddhav Thackeray’s cousin Raj Thackeray said that the state government should remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, or MNS party workers will play Hanuman Chalisa in front of them on loud volume.

