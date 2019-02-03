Headlines

Padma Shri awardee Manipuri filmmaker returns award in protest against Citizenship Bill

Celebrated filmmaker and music composer Aribam Syam Sharma, who was honoured with Padma Shri in 2006, on Sunday, returned his award in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 03, 2019, 05:32 PM IST

Celebrated filmmaker and music composer Aribam Syam Sharma, who was honoured with Padma Shri in 2006, on Sunday, returned his award in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The 83-year-old Manipuri filmmaker, throughout his career, bagged several national film awards for his invaluable contribution to Indian film industry.

Manipur has been on the boil against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill after it was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8.

The amendment in the bill aims to facilitate citizenship of six identified minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Christians and Parsis from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who came to India before 31 December 2014 and will make these persecuted migrants eligible to apply for citizenship.

Several activists believe if passed in the Rajya Sabha, the proposed law would reduce the population of indigenous Manipuris and people of other northeastern states, to "microscopic minority".  

