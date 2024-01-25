Padma Awards 2024 announced: Parbati Baruah, India's first female elephant mahout, gets Padma Shri; full list here

India
Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards in the country, are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.
The Padma Awards 2024 were announced on Republic Day eve on Thursday night. Parbati Baruah, India's first female elephant mahout who started taming the wild tuskers at the age of 14 to overcome stereotypes, to receive Padma Shri in the field of Social Work (Animal Welfare). Tribal environmentalist Chami Murmu, social worker Sangthankima who runs Mizoram's largest orphanage and plastic surgeon Prema Dhanraj who treats burn victims are among 110 "unsung heroes" awarded Padma Shri on Thursday.
The last date for nominations for the Padma Awards was September 15, 2023. Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards in the country, are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.
Padma Vibhushan 2024 (5)
Padma Bhushan 2024 (17)
Veteran BJP leader Ram Naik, singer Usha Uthup and actor late Vijaykanth among 17 awarded Padma Bhushan
Padma Shri 2024 winners (110)
Parbati Baruah: India’s 1st female elephant mahout, who overcame stereotypes to create a space for herself in a traditionally male-dominated field
Jageshwar Yadav: Tribal Welfare Worker from Jashpur who dedicated his life for the upliftment of marginalized Birhor & Pahadi Korwa people
Chami Murmu: Tribal Environmentalist and Women empowerment champion from Seraikela Kharsawan
Gurvinder Singh: Divyang Social Worker from Sirsa who worked for betterment of homeless, destitute, women, orphans and divyangjan.
Sathyanarayana Beleri: Rice farmer from Kasaragod, who evolved into a guardian of paddy crop by preserving over 650 traditional rice varieties.
Sangthankima: Social worker from Aizawl who has been running Mizoram's largest orphanage 'Thutak Nunpuitu Team’.
Dukhu Majhi: Tribal Environmentalist from Sindri village, Purulia.
K Chellammal: Organic Farmer from South Andaman, successfully developed a 10 acre organic farm.
Hemchand Manjhi - Medicinal practitioner from Narayanpur
Yanung Jamoh Lego - Herbal medicine expert from Arunachal Pradesh
Somanna - Tribal welfare worker from Mysuru
Sarbeswar Basumatary - Tribal farmer from Chirang
Prema Dhanraj - Plastic surgeon and social worker
Uday Vishwanath Deshpande - International Mallakhamb coach
Yazdi Maneksha Italia - Microbiologist expert in sickle cell anemia
Shanti Devi Paswan & Shivan Paswan - Husband-wife duo Godna painters
Ratan Kahar - Bhadu folk singer
Ashok Kumar Biswas - Prolific Tikuli painter
Balakrishnan Sadanam Puthiya Veetil - Distinguished Kalluvazhi Kathakali dancer
Uma Maheshwari D - Female Harikatha exponent
Gopinath Swain - Krishna Leela singer
Smriti Rekha Chakma - Chakma Loinloom shawl weaver from Tripura
Omprakash Sharma - Mach theatre artist
Narayanan E P - Veteran Theyyam Folk Dancer from Kannur
Bhagabat Padhan - Sabda Nrutya Folk dance expert
Sanatan Rudra Pal - Distinguished sculptor
Badrappan M - Exponent of Valli Oyil Kummi Folk Dance
Jordan Lepcha - Bamboo craftsman from Lepcha tribe
Machihan Sasa - Longpi potter from Ukhrul
Gaddam Sammaiah - Eminent Chindu Yakshaganam theatre artist
Jankilal - Behrupiya Artist from Bhilwara
Dasari Kondappa - 3rd generation Burra Veena player
Babu Ram Yadav - Brass Marori craftsperson
Nepal Chandra Sutradhar - 3rd Generation Chhau mask maker
Check full list HERE