Padma Awards 2024 announced: Parbati Baruah, India's first female elephant mahout, gets Padma Shri; full list here

Twitter
Headlines

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

Meet woman who led all women contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services during Republic Day 2024 parade

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

10 Calcium-rich dry fruits for healthy bones

Meet Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar, lost 4 million followers on TikTok, fought depression, slapped..

Republic Day 2024: ​5 bikes used by Indian Army

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

Virat Kohli Scripts History, Wins 4th ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award | ICC Awards 2023

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: India Beats England In Their Own Game, Jaiswal Plays Bazball

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

From Ranbir's Animal to Hrithik-Deepika's Fighter: Eric Pillai continues his sonic mastery!

Rohit Shetty bashes Munawar Faruqui, calls him non deserving in Bigg Boss 17: ‘Aap itne boring…’

HomeIndia

India

Padma Awards 2024 announced: Parbati Baruah, India's first female elephant mahout, gets Padma Shri; full list here

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards in the country, are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

article-main

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 11:32 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Padma Awards 2024 were announced on Republic Day eve on Thursday night. Parbati Baruah, India's first female elephant mahout who started taming the wild tuskers at the age of 14 to overcome stereotypes, to receive Padma Shri in the field of Social Work (Animal Welfare). Tribal environmentalist Chami Murmu, social worker Sangthankima who runs Mizoram's largest orphanage and plastic surgeon Prema Dhanraj who treats burn victims are among 110 "unsung heroes" awarded Padma Shri on Thursday.

The last date for nominations for the Padma Awards was September 15, 2023. Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards in the country, are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. 

Padma Vibhushan 2024 (5)

  1. M Venkaiah Naidu, ex-Vice President  (Public Affairs) - Andhra Pradesh
  2. Veteran actor Vyjayantimala Bali (Art) - Tamil Nadu
  3. Founder of Sulabh International Late Bindeshwar Pathak (Social Work) - Bihar
  4. Padma Subrahmanyam (Art) - Tamil Nadu
  5. Konidela Chiranjeevi (Art) - Andhra Pradesh

Padma Bhushan 2024 (17)

Veteran BJP leader Ram Naik, singer Usha Uthup and actor late Vijaykanth among 17 awarded Padma Bhushan

  1. M Fathima Beevi (Public Affairs) - Kerala
  2. Hormusji N Cama (Literature & Education) - Maharashtra
  3. Mithun Chakraborty (Art) - West Bengal
  4. Sitaram Jindal (Trade & Industry) - Karnataka
  5. Young Liu (Trade & Industry) - Taiwan
  6. Ashwin Balachand Mehta (Medicine) - Maharashtra
  7. Satyabrata Mookherjee (Public Affairs) - West Bengal
  8. Ram Naik (Public Affairs) - Maharashtra
  9. Tejas Madhusudan Patel (Medicine) - Gujarat
  10. Olanchery Rajagopal (Public Affairs) - Kerala
  11. Dattatray Ambadas Mayaloo alias Rajdutt (Art) - Maharashtra
  12. Togdan Rinpoche (Others - Spiritualism) - Ladakh
  13. Pyarelal Sharma (Art) - Maharashtra
  14. Chandreshwar Prasad Thakur (Medicine) - Bihar
  15. Usha Uthup (Art) - West Bengal
  16. Vijaykanth (Art) - Tamil Nadu
  17. Kundan Vyas (Literature & Education - Journalism) - Maharashtra

Padma Shri 2024 winners (110)

Parbati Baruah: India’s 1st female elephant mahout, who overcame stereotypes to create a space for herself in a traditionally male-dominated field

Jageshwar Yadav: Tribal Welfare Worker from Jashpur who dedicated his life for the upliftment of marginalized Birhor & Pahadi Korwa people

Chami Murmu: Tribal Environmentalist and Women empowerment champion from Seraikela Kharsawan

Gurvinder Singh: Divyang Social Worker from Sirsa who worked for betterment of homeless, destitute, women, orphans and divyangjan.

Sathyanarayana Beleri: Rice farmer from Kasaragod, who evolved into a guardian of paddy crop by preserving over 650 traditional rice varieties.

Sangthankima: Social worker from Aizawl who has been running Mizoram's largest orphanage 'Thutak Nunpuitu Team’.

Dukhu Majhi: Tribal Environmentalist from Sindri village, Purulia. 

K Chellammal: Organic Farmer from South Andaman, successfully developed a 10 acre organic farm.

Hemchand Manjhi - Medicinal practitioner from Narayanpur

Yanung Jamoh Lego - Herbal medicine expert from Arunachal Pradesh

Somanna - Tribal welfare worker from Mysuru

Sarbeswar Basumatary - Tribal farmer from Chirang

Prema Dhanraj - Plastic surgeon and social worker

Uday Vishwanath Deshpande - International Mallakhamb coach

Yazdi Maneksha Italia - Microbiologist expert in sickle cell anemia

Shanti Devi Paswan & Shivan Paswan - Husband-wife duo Godna painters

Ratan Kahar - Bhadu folk singer

Ashok Kumar Biswas - Prolific Tikuli painter

Balakrishnan Sadanam Puthiya Veetil - Distinguished Kalluvazhi Kathakali dancer

Uma Maheshwari D - Female Harikatha exponent

Gopinath Swain - Krishna Leela singer

Smriti Rekha Chakma - Chakma Loinloom shawl weaver from Tripura

Omprakash Sharma - Mach theatre artist

Narayanan E P - Veteran Theyyam Folk Dancer from Kannur

Bhagabat Padhan - Sabda Nrutya Folk dance expert

Sanatan Rudra Pal - Distinguished sculptor

Badrappan M - Exponent of Valli Oyil Kummi Folk Dance

Jordan Lepcha - Bamboo craftsman from Lepcha tribe

Machihan Sasa - Longpi potter from Ukhrul

Gaddam Sammaiah - Eminent Chindu Yakshaganam theatre artist

Jankilal - Behrupiya Artist from Bhilwara

Dasari Kondappa - 3rd generation Burra Veena player

Babu Ram Yadav - Brass Marori craftsperson

Nepal Chandra Sutradhar - 3rd Generation Chhau mask maker

Check full list HERE

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers injury as her car meets accident

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

ICC honours Zimbabwe with Spirit of Cricket Award 2023 for this heartwarming on-field gesture - Watch

Laapataa Ladies trailer: Two young brides lost on train lead to hilarious misadventures in Kiran Rao's comeback film

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with OnePlus, announces launch of new 5G…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE