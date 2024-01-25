Padma Awards 2024 announced: Parbati Baruah, India's first female elephant mahout, gets Padma Shri; full list here

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards in the country, are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Padma Awards 2024 were announced on Republic Day eve on Thursday night. Parbati Baruah, India's first female elephant mahout who started taming the wild tuskers at the age of 14 to overcome stereotypes, to receive Padma Shri in the field of Social Work (Animal Welfare). Tribal environmentalist Chami Murmu, social worker Sangthankima who runs Mizoram's largest orphanage and plastic surgeon Prema Dhanraj who treats burn victims are among 110 "unsung heroes" awarded Padma Shri on Thursday.

Padma Vibhushan 2024 (5)

M Venkaiah Naidu, ex-Vice President (Public Affairs) - Andhra Pradesh Veteran actor Vyjayantimala Bali (Art) - Tamil Nadu Founder of Sulabh International Late Bindeshwar Pathak (Social Work) - Bihar Padma Subrahmanyam (Art) - Tamil Nadu Konidela Chiranjeevi (Art) - Andhra Pradesh

Padma Bhushan 2024 (17)

Veteran BJP leader Ram Naik, singer Usha Uthup and actor late Vijaykanth among 17 awarded Padma Bhushan

M Fathima Beevi (Public Affairs) - Kerala Hormusji N Cama (Literature & Education) - Maharashtra Mithun Chakraborty (Art) - West Bengal Sitaram Jindal (Trade & Industry) - Karnataka Young Liu (Trade & Industry) - Taiwan Ashwin Balachand Mehta (Medicine) - Maharashtra Satyabrata Mookherjee (Public Affairs) - West Bengal Ram Naik (Public Affairs) - Maharashtra Tejas Madhusudan Patel (Medicine) - Gujarat Olanchery Rajagopal (Public Affairs) - Kerala Dattatray Ambadas Mayaloo alias Rajdutt (Art) - Maharashtra Togdan Rinpoche (Others - Spiritualism) - Ladakh Pyarelal Sharma (Art) - Maharashtra Chandreshwar Prasad Thakur (Medicine) - Bihar Usha Uthup (Art) - West Bengal Vijaykanth (Art) - Tamil Nadu Kundan Vyas (Literature & Education - Journalism) - Maharashtra

Padma Shri 2024 winners (110)

Parbati Baruah: India’s 1st female elephant mahout, who overcame stereotypes to create a space for herself in a traditionally male-dominated field

Jageshwar Yadav: Tribal Welfare Worker from Jashpur who dedicated his life for the upliftment of marginalized Birhor & Pahadi Korwa people

Chami Murmu: Tribal Environmentalist and Women empowerment champion from Seraikela Kharsawan

Gurvinder Singh: Divyang Social Worker from Sirsa who worked for betterment of homeless, destitute, women, orphans and divyangjan.

Sathyanarayana Beleri: Rice farmer from Kasaragod, who evolved into a guardian of paddy crop by preserving over 650 traditional rice varieties.

Sangthankima: Social worker from Aizawl who has been running Mizoram's largest orphanage 'Thutak Nunpuitu Team’.

Dukhu Majhi: Tribal Environmentalist from Sindri village, Purulia.

K Chellammal: Organic Farmer from South Andaman, successfully developed a 10 acre organic farm.

Hemchand Manjhi - Medicinal practitioner from Narayanpur

Yanung Jamoh Lego - Herbal medicine expert from Arunachal Pradesh

Somanna - Tribal welfare worker from Mysuru

Sarbeswar Basumatary - Tribal farmer from Chirang

Prema Dhanraj - Plastic surgeon and social worker

Uday Vishwanath Deshpande - International Mallakhamb coach

Yazdi Maneksha Italia - Microbiologist expert in sickle cell anemia

Shanti Devi Paswan & Shivan Paswan - Husband-wife duo Godna painters

Ratan Kahar - Bhadu folk singer

Ashok Kumar Biswas - Prolific Tikuli painter

Balakrishnan Sadanam Puthiya Veetil - Distinguished Kalluvazhi Kathakali dancer

Uma Maheshwari D - Female Harikatha exponent

Gopinath Swain - Krishna Leela singer

Smriti Rekha Chakma - Chakma Loinloom shawl weaver from Tripura

Omprakash Sharma - Mach theatre artist

Narayanan E P - Veteran Theyyam Folk Dancer from Kannur

Bhagabat Padhan - Sabda Nrutya Folk dance expert

Sanatan Rudra Pal - Distinguished sculptor

Badrappan M - Exponent of Valli Oyil Kummi Folk Dance

Jordan Lepcha - Bamboo craftsman from Lepcha tribe

Machihan Sasa - Longpi potter from Ukhrul

Gaddam Sammaiah - Eminent Chindu Yakshaganam theatre artist

Jankilal - Behrupiya Artist from Bhilwara

Dasari Kondappa - 3rd generation Burra Veena player

Babu Ram Yadav - Brass Marori craftsperson

Nepal Chandra Sutradhar - 3rd Generation Chhau mask maker

