Oxygen cylinder price should be same for everyone: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has taken a strict stance on the price of oxygen cylinders in the national capital and has directed the Delhi government to determine the price of empty and filled cylinders to ensure that everyone gets them at the same price.

The court also asked the Centre and Delhi government to do something 'without waiting for orders' to prevent black marketing and hoarding of medicines and medical equipment.

If something has to be done, "do it without waiting for orders from the court," the court said.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli was hearing a plea seeking the declaration of medicines and medical devices used in the treatment of COVID-19 as essential items under the Essential Commodities Act.

Following the court's orders, the Delhi government's counsel said that all stakeholders and officials will sit down and make a decision on it.

The court has also asked the government to file a status report on the matter on Friday.

Apart from this, the High Court said that the Delhi government should also keep the people of the low-income group in mind. The court told the Central and Delhi Governments that there is a need to do something to prevent black marketing and hoarding of medicines and medical devices used in the treatment of COVID-19.