Over 40 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan valley clashes: Sources

After the face-off in Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh between the Indian and Chinese forces, sources claim that at least 45-50 personnel of the latter were killed.

Sources further stated that the confrontation between both sides took place for more than 4 hours. The Indian side is speculating that the casualty number for the Chinese side falls anywhere between 45 and 50.

It further claimed that the 3 Medium Regiment of the Indian Army had captured a Chinese colonel during the clash who was later released by the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh today held a key meeting with Tri-service chiefs and Chief of Defence Staff and reviewed the ground situation and preparedness of forces on the LAC in view of the ongoing border tension between India and China.

Sources claimed that after the meeting, armed forces deployed along the 3,500-km de-facto border with China have been given orders to retaliate in response to any Chinese aggression. It further elaborated that Rajnath told the top military brass to maintain a strict vigil on Chinese activities around the land border, airspace and in strategic sea lanes, and asked them to adopt a tough approach in dealing with any transgression by Chinese forces.

20 Indian jawans were killed in violent border clashes with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galway Valley.

It is the first incident involving the casualty of an Indian soldier in a violent clash with the Chinese Army after 1975 when four Indian soldiers were killed in an ambush at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, MEA in an official statement stated that China's claim to Galwan valley was 'exaggerated & untenable' and therefore 'unacceptable'.

"The position with regard to GalwanValley area has been historically clear. Attempts by Chinese side to now advance exaggerated & untenable claims with regard to LAC there aren't acceptable. They aren't in accordance with China’s own past position," statement issued by MEA read.

MEA also pointed out that "all infrastructure built by the Indian side is naturally on its own side of the LAC."