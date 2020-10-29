Over 2 million stranded Indians repatriated under Vande Bharat mission: MEA

Over 2 million stranded Indians have been repatriated through different modes under the Vande Bharat mission, informed Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday.

Speaking at the weekly press briefing, Srivastava said: "The mission has crossed the two million mark. As of October 29, 20.55 lakh Indians have been repatriated through different modes under this mission, and in phase seven, which has been operational since October 1, 1,057 international flights have been operated."

"These flights would have been operated by the end of this month from 24 countries, and they would reach 22 airports across the country, repatriating an estimated 1,95,000 people. These flights include those from 18 countries with which we have the air bubble arrangement, and these arrangements have been working satisfactorily, and have been adding to the capacity," he added.

The MEA spokesperson further mentioned that internal preparations have been started for the next phase of the mission. The seventh phase of the mission had been initiated on October 1, 2020.

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions.