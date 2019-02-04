Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces KALIA scholarship scheme for farmers' children

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the new 'KALIA Chhatravritti Yojana', which is a scholarship for the children of farmers who are the beneficiaries of Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme.

Under this scheme, the children of farmers, who are the beneficiaries of the KALIA scheme will be provided scholarships for pursuing higher education in professional courses free of cost.

Patnaik made the announcement during a farmers' congregation in Keonjhar and stated that under the scheme State Government will bear the education expenses of the children of KALIA scheme beneficiaries.

Children of farmers who have taken admission at Government Professional colleges on merit basis will be eligible for the scholarship scheme.

Odisha Chief Minister also inaugurated 17 welfare projects worth Rs 66 crore and laid the foundation stone for 47 projects worth Rs 2,100 crore in Keonjhar.

He also announced the approval of drinking water projects worth Rs 1,050 crore to supply safe drinking water in the district.

Patnaik also addressed Mission Shakti Conclave on Sunday and dedicated the development projects worth Rs 45 crore and laid foundation for welfare projects worth Rs 960.34 crore.