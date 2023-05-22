Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Odisha cabinet reshuffle: Three new ministers join CM Naveen Patnaik’s government

The minor reshuffle in Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's cabinet comes after two ministers of Patnaik cabinet resigned and one minister was assassinated recently.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 22, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

Odisha cabinet reshuffle: Three new ministers join CM Naveen Patnaik’s government
Odisha cabinet reshuffle: Three new ministers join CM Naveen Patnaik’s government | File Photo

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik added three new ministers to his cabinet in a minor reshuffle on Monday.

Senior MLAs Bikram Keshari Arukha, Sarada Prasad Nayak and Sudam Marndi took oath as new Odisha ministers. The minor reshuffle comes after two ministers of Patnaik cabinet resigned and one minister was assassinated recently.

Former Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, MLA from Jharsuguda, was fatally shot on January 29 this year. Then on May 12, Minister of School and Mass Education Ranjan Dash and Minister of Labour and Employees’ State Insurance Srikanta Sahu resigned alongside Odisha Assembly Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha. This had left the Patnaik cabinet three ministers short of full strength of 22.

The minor reshuffle comes a year after CM Patnaik had overhauled his entire cabinet in a major reshuffle back in June 2022.

(Inputs from ANI, IANS)

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
Streaming This Week: Vikram Vedha, Dahaad, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli breaks Chris Gayle’s record to achieve incredible milestone in IPL history
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.