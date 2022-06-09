Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal, Saba Naqvi booked in Delhi for allegedly spreading hate on social media

The Delhi police will investigate their roles on various social media entities in promoting false information with an intention to create unrest. (File)

The Delhi police have booked former BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma, Naveen Kumar Jindal, journalist Saba Naqvi and many others for allegedly spreading hate, inciting groups and creating an atmosphere detrimental to the maintenance of public tranquility. The police said they will be probed for their role in posting hateful content on social media that compromises the social fabric of the country.

The police will investigate their roles on various social media entities in promoting false information with an intention to create unrest in cyberspace, an Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations official told the news agency ANI.

Those booked in the case include Nupur Sharma, Naveen Kumar Jindal, Shadab Chauhan, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Abdur Rehman, Gulzar Ansari, Anil Kumar Meena and Pooja Shakun.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) KPS Malhotra said the FIR was registered against people of several religions.

The action comes days after Nupur Sharma's remark against Prophet Muhammad triggered an international row with over a dozen Arab countries objecting to her utterances. Taking strong action in the matter, BJP suspended her from primary membership. The party also dismissed Jindal, who had written a controversial tweet against the Prophet.

Before announcing the move, the BJP had said it respects all religions and doesn't promote any ideology that insults or demeans other religions.

In response to the countries, the Foreign Ministry had said the remarks were not the views of the Central government but that of fringe elements.

With inputs from PTI, ANI