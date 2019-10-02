NSA Ajit Doval holds talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman; Kashmir, Aramco attack discussed

The one-on-one meeting between Ajit Doval and Mohammad Bin Salman lasted for about two hours. A wide range of issues were discussed on various aspects of bilateral relations.

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman during his recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

Aramco oil attack, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) were also discussed during talks where Saudi Crown Prince expressed understanding about India’s approach and actions in Kashmir.

The visit will further strengthen the deep bonds between the two countries and help identify specific areas of cooperation at a time when Saudi Arabia is looking to diversify its economy in line with MBS' vision 2030.

This important visit highlights the regular and ongoing close consultations at the highest levels between the two sides on issues of mutual importance.

Doval also had a meeting with Saudi NSA, Musaid Al Aiban, who chairs the Council of Political and Security Affairs of Saudi Arabia. He is also the Chairman of the National Cyber Security Authority.

They both discussed issues of national and regional security. Both sides highlighted the importance of close security ties between India and Saudi.

Ajit Doval is also expected to hold meetings with top UAE leaders.