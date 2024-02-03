Twitter
'Now, trust is breaking': Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Vice President on Gyanvapi Mosque case

Addressing a press conference here today, Mohammed Saleem (Vice President) of the Jamaat said that it is the responsibility of the government to safeguard the religious places and institutions in the country.

ANI

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 02:41 PM IST

Edited by

Responding to the permission granted for 'puja' at one of the 'Tehkhana' in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Vice President on Saturday said that now "Trust is breaking" and the strange thing that is happening is that the court is also seeing on which side the crowd is more. 

Addressing a press conference here today, Mohammed Saleem (Vice President) of the Jamaat said that it is the responsibility of the government to safeguard the religious places and institutions in the country.

"There is democracy in our country. In this, we all together choose the government. After that, it is the responsibility of the government to maintain law and order in the country and make important arrangements for the safety of the citizens. It is also responsible for the security of the religious places and institutions of the country. Not just Muslims, but everyone together will remind the government that it is their responsibility to work according to the law," he said. 

"Now, trust is breaking but the people here are also ours and the government has also come because of our votes. The strange thing that is happening is that the court is also seeing which side the crowd is more and what they are thinking. This is the weakness of our country and Democracy," he added.

Further, responding to the announcement that BJP's veteran LK Advani to be conferred with Bharat Ratna, Malik Mohtasim Khan (VP) said that according to the attitude of the present government, it will give reward to those who demolished Babri Masjid. 

"The government is working according to its objectives. The people of this country should think whether this government is working according to the law?" he said.

Meanwhile, Allahabad High Court on Friday denied the stay on the Varanasi Court order that allowed the Hindu side to offer prayers in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque. Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, President of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), while addressing the media here in the national capital said "We express our deep regret and concern over the sudden offering of prayers in 'Tehkhana' of the Gayanvapi mosque, marked by the overnight breaking of iron grills and placement of idols."

Hindu side lawyer in the Gyanvapi case, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, exuded confidence that the plea filed by the Masjid Intezamia Committee challenging the Gyanvapi order will definitely be dismissed by the court. "The court had asked the Masjid Intezamia Committee lawyer, SFA Naqvi, why the basic order of January 17, 2024, was not challenged. The court had asked the Committee to first challenge the January 17 Court order", he said.

"The Masjid Intezamia Committee is taking the wrong track, it is directly going to the Supreme Court, when it should go to the High Court first. The plea filed by Masjid Intezamia Committee challenging the Gyanvapi order will definitely be dismissed", he added.

