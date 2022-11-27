‘Now I know why baba ran away…’: TMC’s Mahua Moitra slams Baba Ramdev’s ‘salwar’ remark on women

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File photo)

Yoga guru and businessman Baba Ramdev became the centre of a controversy after his recent comments on how a woman should dress, and what attire makes them look good, where he said that women look good “even if they are not wearing anything.”

Slamming Ramdev for his comments, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra made a reference to an incident in 2011 when the yoga guru had to flee in women’s attire from an event when he was getting caught by the police.

Moitra took to Twitter and said., “Now I know why Patanjali baba ran away from Ramlila Maidan in women’s clothes. He says he likes sarees, salwars, and ……Clearly got strabismus in his brain that makes his views so lop-sided.”

Not just Moitra, but Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal also condemned the remarks made by Baba Ramdev, while he was sitting next to Amruta Fadnavis, who is the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Clearly got a strabismus in his brain that makes his views so lop-sided. November 26, 2022

Maliwal tweeted, “Swami Ramdev's remarks on women in front of the wife of the Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra are indecent and condemnable. All women have been hurt by this statement, Baba Ramdevji should apologise to the country for this statement!”

At a yoga camp earlier this week, Baba Ramdev pointed out that many women were able to bring their sarees but were not able to change clothes because of back-to-back events. He said, “You look good in sarees, you look good in salwar suits like Amruta Ji, and you look good when like me you wear nothing...”

These remarks were made while he was sitting next to BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis, while CM Eknath Shinde’s son and MP Shrikant Shinde were also present at the event.

