Shraddha Walkar murder case: Police track down doctor who ‘dated’ Aaftab after live-in partner’s killing

The Delhi Police ended up tracking down the doctor who was invited to Aaftab’s house after he had allegedly murdered Shraddha Walkar.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 07:38 AM IST

The Shraddha Walkar murder case has new twists and turns every day, with the Delhi Police making new revelations about prime accused Aaftab Poonawala. According to the Delhi Police, they have tracked down the woman who came to Aaftab’s apartment after the murder.

The woman who reportedly started dating Aaftab after he had allegedly murdered Shraddha is a doctor by profession. She is a psychologist and had reportedly gotten to know Aaftab through an online dating application called Bumble.

The Delhi Police reportedly reached out to the woman who was allegedly dating Aaftab soon after Shraddha’s murder. The psychologist had also reportedly visited the Mehrauli home of Aaftab, where he was keeping the pieces of Shraddha’s body parts.

The authorities had reportedly reached out to the dating app Bumble to establish a connection with the women who Aaftab had been dating and inviting to his home after Shraddha’s death. The police have also sent a series of questions to the psychologist in question.

Meanwhile, the authorities conducted a polygraph lie detector test of Aaftab Poonawala, where he was asked a series of questions such as why he killed Shraddha, what murder weapon he used and how he got rid of the body parts.

After the polygraph test, Aaftab is also set to undergo a narco analysis test, where he will be injected with a drug and will be made to answer several questions regarding the murder, for which he has claimed responsibility in court.

Poonawala reportedly underwent three sessions of the polygraph test, and the recordings will be analyzed by the forensics team to uncover more clues about the Shraddha murder case. The results will be tallied to check the discrepancies in his statement to the court and the police.

Shraddha Walkar was murdered on May 18, when Aaftab reportedly strangled her to death after a fight and then chopped her body into 35 pieces, getting rid of them one of one in a nearby field.

READ | Shraddha Walkar murder case: When reel inspired real crimes in India

