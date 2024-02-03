Twitter
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their second child, cricketer's close friend confirms

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their second child, cricketer's close friend confirms

Not only LK Advani, this Pakistan born man also received Bharat Ratna, was called...

In 1987, the Indian government posthumously awarded him with the Bharat Ratna, making him the first non-Indian to receive this honour.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 05:42 PM IST

Lal Krishna Advani, a senior leader of the BJP and former Deputy Prime Minister, will be honoured with India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared this news on social media on Saturday, expressing that Advani is one of the most respected leaders of our time. 

The Bharat Ratna is bestowed upon Indian citizens for their exceptional contributions to national service. It's worth noting that on some occasions, foreign citizens like Nelson Mandela, Mother Teresa, and even Pakistan's citizen 'Badshah Khan' have also been honoured with the Bharat Ratna.

Abdul Gaffar Khan, also known as Badshah Khan, played a crucial role in India's independence movement. He was a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi, and was also nicknamed ‘Frontier Gandhi.’

Despite facing challenges, Khan dedicated his life to the service of the nation. Born on February 6, 1890, in British India, Khan faced imprisonment during the struggle for independence. His father belonged to a political background, and Khan's journey included opening a school in Peshawar and advocating for the rights of Pashtun minorities.

Khan's commitment to non-violence led him to open schools and spread awareness among Pashtuns. Despite facing arrests and opposition, he continued his efforts, earning the title 'Badshah Khan.' Khan's life was marked by struggles, including imprisonment and advocating for the rights of Pashtuns in Pakistan.

Khan's life reflects a commitment to non-violence, and his final journey was marred by violence during his funeral procession. Despite facing hardships, Khan remained steadfast in his dedication to the service of humanity and the pursuit of freedom.

