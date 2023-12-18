'Not old, can still straighten some people out': Sharad Pawar hits back at age jibe

Headlines

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire film industry in debt, its language caused controversy, broken director quit cinema

Prakash Raj says he doesn't 'hate' commercial films: 'I do some stupid movies only for money'

Shruti Haasan slams reports talking about her sobriety journey ahead of Salaar release: 'No amount of negative...'

WhatsApp users to soon get new automatic album creation features, check details

US: Car hits parked SUV in Biden's motorcade during Delaware event

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire film industry in debt, its language caused controversy, broken director quit cinema

Shruti Haasan slams reports talking about her sobriety journey ahead of Salaar release: 'No amount of negative...'

Hrithik Roshan fans defend Fighter song Sher Khul Gaye after netizens say it's copied from BTS' Dynamite

10 personal development books for every teenager

Indian egg recipes for winter warmth

Benefits of 10-minute daily brisk walk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire film industry in debt, its language caused controversy, broken director quit cinema

Shruti Haasan slams reports talking about her sobriety journey ahead of Salaar release: 'No amount of negative...'

Prakash Raj says he doesn't 'hate' commercial films: 'I do some stupid movies only for money'

HomeIndia

India

'Not old, can still straighten some people out': Sharad Pawar hits back at age jibe

NCP President Pawar was speaking at a bullock cart race programme organised on the occasion of his birthday in Haveli taluka of Pune's rural part.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar took a swipe at his age critics on Sunday, saying that he had not grown old and still had the power to "straighten some people out."

Pawar was speaking at a bullock cart race programme organised on the occasion of his birthday in Haveli taluka of Pune's rural part.

Addressing the crowd, Sharad Pawar said, "I have a complaint with you people. You people often comment on my age that I am 84 years old, I am 83 years old, what have you people seen in me till now? I have not become old. I still have so much strength in me. I can straighten some people out."

Pawar also spoke about the bullock cart racing event, saying that it could be included in the Olympics if planned decisions are taken.

"This event is a competition of speed, strength and determination. If planned decisions are taken, then I am confident that this event can be brought to par with many other sporting events in the world, and you (bullock cart racing organisers) are doing other work as well," he added.

His statement is seen as a clear rebuttal to his opponents, who have often targeted him for his age and called for his retirement from politics.

Notably, his nephew, Ajit Pawar, has made similar comments in the past.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took a jibe at Sharad Pawar on July 5 and said that IAS officers retire at 60, BJP leaders retire at 75, and you are 83, Are you not going to stop?

"You portrayed me as a villain in front of everyone. I still have deep respect for him (Sharad Pawar)...But you tell me, IAS officers retire at 60...even in politics - BJP leaders retire at 75. You can see the example of LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi...That allows the new generation to rise..." said Ajit Pawar.

"You (Sharad Pawar) give us your blessings...The other day, he went to YB Chavan memorial...I have also been there...but you are 83, aren't you going to stop?...Give us your blessings and we will pray that you live a long life," said the Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar while addressing party legislators and other workers in Bandra on July 5.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on his 83rd birthday on December 12.

Taking to the social media platform 'X', PM Narendra Modi said, "My best wishes to Shri Sharad Pawar Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."

Pawar founded the NCP in 1999. He became an MLA for the first time at the young age of 27, before becoming the youngest Chief Minister of the state at the age of 38 in 1978. The four-time chief minister of Maharashtra has also served as Defence Minister. He was Agriculture Minister in the cabinet of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

He was the first and former president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which was founded in 1999 after separating from the Indian National Congress.

Sharad Pawar founded the NCP after his ouster from Congress. He, Tariq Anwar and PA Sangma raised a revolt in the Congress Working Committee on the issue of Sonia Gandhi's foreign origin, leading to a split in the party. NCP soon earned the recognition of a national party after registering its presence in the states of Maharashtra, Goa, Meghalaya and Manipur. However, it lost the tag this year.

Pawar belongs to rural Maharashtra and is sometimes referred to as 'Chanakya' in political circles. He played a crucial role in the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi, the alliance between Congress, Shiv Sena and the NCP.

Maharashtra is set to undergo polls next year. The Mahavikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, which came to power in the state, collapsed after Eknath Shinde revolted and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with MLAs of the Shiv Sena.

This led to the formation of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)-BJP government in the state.

A year later, Ajit Pawar, from the NCP, revolted against his party chief and joined hands with the BJP along with some of his party colleagues.

The state is now run by the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Chennai woman who sold tea for 50 paisa, now runs chain of restaurants with revenue Rs 2,00,000 per day

Try these remedies to remove face tanning at home

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain, dense fog for several states; check latest forecast here

Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya dances, hugs Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at school annual day; fans can't stop gushing

Watch: Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor's sweet gesture towards flight attendant in private jet wins hearts; video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE