Noida's GIP Mall reportedly to be sold for Rs 2000 crore: All you need to know about reports

GIP Mall Noida Noida is the source of the major news of the day. The Noida-based Great India Palace, often known as GIP Mall, is reportedly going to be auctioned. Yes! It is undoubtedly true that GIP Mall will be completely sold out soon. Its cost has also been covered. The promoters of Entertainment City Limited run The Great India Palace Mall, according to the information we've obtained. He is negotiating to sell this shopping centre for about Rs. 2000 crore. When GIP Mall was opened, it became very popular. The GIP Mall is a well-known shopping centre throughout the NCR, not only in Noida.

There was a time when people were eager to visit GIP Mall, but following the Corona call, fewer people went there. A significant factor in why people are now shopping at other malls is the removal of Big Bazaar from GIP Mall. GIP Mall used to be a popular destination for residents of the NCR, however, it will soon be sold. Great India Place, Kidzania, Worlds of Wonder Amusement Park, and Gardens Galleria Mall are currently getting ready to market the full 147-acre development. There are currently talks going on to sell it for about Rs 2,000 crore. The unoccupied land here may eventually be developed by the new buyer.

Currently, there are about 1.7 million square feet of space that can be developed. This undeveloped land can be used by whoever purchases it to construct a residential or commercial structure. Experts claim that this location is one of the central locations of NCR.

Officially this news has not been declared by the owner as of yet.