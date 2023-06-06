Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Noida News: Video of vendor splashing drain water on coconuts surfaces; arrested

According to police, accused Sameer (28) is from the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 10:58 PM IST

Noida News: Video of vendor splashing drain water on coconuts surfaces; arrested
Noida News: Video of vendor splashing drain water on coconuts surfaces; arrested

A vendor has been arrested here after a video surfaced online purportedly showing him sprinkling drain water on coconuts, officials said on Tuesday. The video surfaced online on Sunday and was widely shared on social media, In-charge of the local Bisrakh police station Anil Kumar Rajput told PTI.

“The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life),” he said. According to police, accused Sameer (28) is from the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

In the video, Sameer was purportedly seen collecting water from a drain and sprinkling it on tender coconuts kept on his cart. 

READ | Deep depression over Arabian Sea intensifies into Cyclone 'Biparjoy'

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia to UK's Buckingham Palace: Here are 5 most expensive houses in the world | In pics
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Who is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress who has accused makers of sexual harassment?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ind vs Aus WTC final 2023: India vs Australia, Oval Test Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, fantasy tips
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.