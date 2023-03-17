Noida news: Severed human arms, legs found in drain in Sector 8

Representational Image

An unidentified person’s body parts were recovered on Thursday morning in a drain in Noida Sector 8. The body parts looked to have been dumped at least four to five days ago.

Police said that they have recovered the arms and legs of the person. The parts were discovered by a passerby at 10.45 am, according to Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police in Noida, who then reported it to the police. Police further said that the parts had been sent for post-mortem analysis, reported HT.

“Phase-1 police station was alerted around 10.45 am that a passerby had spotted some body parts in a three-foot deep drain running along the roadside, adjacent to some factories in the Sector 8 industrial area,” said the DCP.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the body parts are at least four to five days old and an autopsy is being carried out to confirm the same. Police teams have been deployed to identify the body and retrieve the remaining pieces.”

Surveillance footage from the surrounding locations is being examined for cues. Police said that they will move the investigation along once the post-mortem report is received.

Police in Noida, according to assistant deputy commissioner of police Shakti Avasthy, have not yet determined if the body parts belong to a man or a woman. Police are checking the nearby police stations for a missing person’s report to identify the body.