Noida news: Rs 4000 crore to be distributed for Noida International Airport at Jewar

Noida news: Noida International Airport will be constructed by 2024. (Representational)

The construction work for Noida International Airport is in full swing. The Yamuna Authority and the district administration are in talks with farmers for the land acquisition for the second phase of the upcoming Jewar Airport. Around Rs 4000 crore will be handed over to the region's farmers for land acquisition.

The Uttar Pradesh government, Noida Authority, Greater Noida Authority and the Yamuna Authority will pay up for the construction work. All the three authorities have a stake in the Jewar Airport. The Yamuna Authority has already paid Rs 400 crore to the district administration.

A total of 1,365 hectares of land is needed for Phase 2 of the Noida International Airport. 1,181 hectares of land will have to be taken from local farmers. Apart from the three authorities, UP's civil aviation department also has a stake in the airport, reported Tricity.

Jewar International Airport will be constructed on 6200 hectares of land. It is being built in four phases. The first phase will be built in 2024. The second phase will be constructed by 2032. The third phase will be finished by 2037 and the fourth phase by 2050. After the fourth phase, it will cater to 70 million people. A total of Rs 29,560 crore will be spent on the mega project.

The Noida Airport will start operations from 2024. The foundation stone was laid by PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.