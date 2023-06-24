Rs 2000 crore New Noida mall soon at Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, shop rates start from Rs 18000...

Greater Noida news: It will be the tallest mall in Noida. It will compete with Mall of India at Noida Sector 18.

Noida news: A new mall is being developed near Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The cost of the project is Rs 2000 crore. Saya Group, a Delhi-NCR real estate giant, said a total of 1.4 million square feet will be developed out of which 1.1 million square feet area is reasonable. At 160 feet, it will be the country's tallest mall.

The Saya Status will have nine floors and all luxury amenities. The company has paid for the entire land. Around a quarter of work has been completed. Around a quarter of the work is completed. The mall is expected to be completed by 2025. A Singapore-based company has designed the mall.

Out of the Rs 2000 crore investment cost, the price of the land plot is Rs 1000 crore and Rs 600 crore is the construction cost.

The company said around 55 brands have reached out. It will have the capacity of 1600 car parkings. The car parkings will also be on the fourth and ninth floor.

The lower ground floor will have a hypermarket, the ground floor all fashion brands and the top two floors will have clubs and bars.

The mall is located in Sector 128, near Noida Expressway.

The price of retail spice is between Rs 18000 to Rs 40000 per square feet as of now.

The company has also invested Rs 200 crore in another mall named Saya Piazza.