Noida news: Man duped of over Rs 22 lakh on pretext of land registry, accused posed as GNIDA official (file photo)

Noida news: A resident of sector 49 in Noida has been allegedly duped of more than Rs 22 lakh by two persons on the pretext of helping him with paperwork related to his property, police said on Tuesday. One of the accused identified himself as a GNIDA official, police said.

The complainant Pramod Chauhan said he had purchased a commercial land in Greater Noida in 2018. He was trying to get its registry done but got conned by the accused duo over a period of time, according to the police.

An FIR in the case was lodged at sector 49 police station on Sunday and an investigation has been taken up, a police official said.

Chauhan said he had first met one of the suspects during a visit to the office of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) for registry work in 2018. Chauhan added that he met a man who identified himself as Ashish Garg and said he worked at GNIDA and could get his work done for Rs 20 lakh.

"I had to get the land's transfer memorandum (TM) done and get its completion certificate along with the functioning certificate from the GNIDA office," Chauhan stated in his complaint.

He further claimed that he transferred a total of Rs 18.41 lakh to Garg between July 2018 and July 2020 in multiple installments and on July 14, 2020, the accused handed over the TM document to him and said the work has been done.

When asked for the completion certificate and the functioning certificate, Garg told Chauhan that those documents have been attached in GNIDA's file and since the COVID-19 pandemic was underway he could not get the documents verified himself, according to the complainant.

While the actual work remained incomplete, in 2021, Garg introduced Chauhan to a person named Aazad Singh. Garg assured Chauhan that Singh could get the pending work done if paid Rs 4.50 lakh, trapping him into paying them more money.



"After about five months, Garg and Singh stopped answering my calls and changed their contact numbers as well. In February, I went to the GNIDA office and found that the transfer memorandum certificate that Garg had handed over to me was forged. The officials also told us that there is no person by the same name working there," he said.

A police official said an FIR has been lodged in the case under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) and investigation launched.

"The matter is being probed and details of the suspects as shared by the victim are being scrutinized. Besides this, the accused have been put on surveillance so that they could be arrested at the earliest," the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)