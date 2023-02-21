Noida news: E-rickshaw service from 16 Noida Metro stations to start soon, check details (file photo)

Noida news: Soon, Noida Metro commuters will get last-mile connectivity from 16 stations on Aqua Line after the e-rickshaw service starts from these stations. A request for proposal (RFP) to engage private players to run e-rickshaw services has been issued by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), TOI reported.

An NMRC spokesperson has said the NMRC would provide dedicated parking space for e-rickshaws. There will be charging facilities at each of the 16 stations. There will be nearly 10-15 e-rickshaws at each station to provide last-mile connectivity to Metro users.

Noida Metro users will get the e-rickshaw services at sectors 51, 76, and 101, NSEZ, and sectors 83, 137, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, and 148, and Pari Chowk, Alpha 1 and Delta 1 stations. The fare of the e-rickshaw ride will be in sync with the prevailing rates after approval by the appropriate local transport authority.

The fleet of e-rickshaws will have a uniform and pleasing appearance. Reports suggest that each e-rickshaw will be fitted with GPS. Commuters will also get a dedicated helpline number.

NMRC will provide parking space and charging infrastructure while operators run the e-rickshaws and pay a part of the profits to NMRC. The Aqua Line connects Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida's Depot station via 21 stations.

