Noida Metro: Big update on metro rail's entry into Noida Extension

There have been several demonstrations by locals over the years for metro rail connectivity and bus service in the region.

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 07:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Monday approved a detailed project report (DPR) for expanding its network to Noida Extension with an interchange station on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line.

Noida Extension, also known as Greater Noida West, is home to lakhs of people but lacks government-aided public transport. There have been several demonstrations by locals over the years for metro rail connectivity and bus service in the region.

The DPR of the expansion of the Aqua Line corridor from Noida Sector-51 station to Knowledge Park V (Greater Noida) was presented before the NMRC's Board for approval. The plan proposed 11 stations on a 17.43-km route with a cost of Rs 2991.60 crore, NMRC Managing Director Lokesh M said.

"The importance of the project is due to the proposed inter-connectivity of the existing operational Aqua Line to the DMRC's Blue line at Sector-61 station and benefiting the commuters of Noida, Greater Noida West area and Greater Noida area with faster and direct connectivity towards Noida and Delhi and vice versa," Lokesh said.

"The DPR for this project was approved by the NMRC Board today. Now, the DPR will be processed for approval of the government of Uttar Pradesh and the government of India," the senior IAS officer, who is also the CEO of Noida Authority, said.

The Noida Sector-61 station will serve as an interchange station between the NMRC's Aqua Line and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's Blue Line, the officer added.

The proposed corridor will have stations at Noida Sector-61, Sector-70, Sector-122, Sector-123, Greater Noida Sector-4, Ecotech 4, Greater Noida Sector 2, 3, 10, 12 and Greater Noida Knowledge Park-V, the NMRC said.

The project would benefit commuters of Noida, Greater Noida West and Greater Noida via Vikas Marg and Noida-Greater Noida Link Road. It will also help decongest the road traffic along these routes, Lokesh said.

The project will connect commuters to the existing operational Aqua Line of the NMRC and Blue Line of the DMRC network, he added.

Separately, plans are also afoot for the expansion on the Noida Metro on two more corridors. One of them is a corridor between the Botanical Garden Metro Station and the Noida Sector-142 station, while the other is an extension from NMCR's Depot Station to Bodaki in Greater Noida, according to officials.

The DPR for the Botanical Garden-Sector 142 corridor has been submitted by the NMRC to the Uttar Pradesh government and once the approval is received, it would be sent to the Centre for clearance, they added. 

